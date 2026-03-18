RingCentral AIR Pro automates CX with agentic agents

LAS VEGAS -- RingCentral launched AI Representative Pro, an omnichannel, agentic version of its AI Receptionist platform, at Enterprise Connect.

AI Representative (AIR) Pro expands on the conversational capabilities of AI Receptionist with technologyI that enables AI agents to understand intent, determine next steps and take multi-step actions without human intervention. However, users can set boundaries for agents. AIR Pro includes a no-code agent builder, AIR Pro Studio, to enable teams to design, build and deploy their own voice and digital AI agents.

Additional features include multilingual support that enable customers to move between languages mid-conversation, integrations with over 100 enterprise systems and APIs, built-in analytics, and governance and security controls.

"When you talk about customer service, it's not just a one-shot thing," said John Finch, global vice president of product marketing at RingCentral.

A customer interaction or call is just the touchpoint. Automating behind-the-scenes customer service work with agentic AI enables human agents to focus on tasks more relevant to business and revenue growth, he said.

"People call in with a lot of questions, and those questions can be handled by AIR pretty easily," said Paul Rapier, vice president of IT at the Detroit Pistons. "AIR is pretty smooth, we've tested it a lot."

AIR Pro also supports vertical use cases with prebuilt agents, workflows and integrations, starting with healthcare. For example, healthcare organizations can deploy workflows for patient identity and verification, resolving billing inquiries, patient record management and post-visit follow-up.

RingCentral plans to release additional vertical-specific agents and workflows for industries including financial services, retail and professional services.