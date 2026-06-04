Controlling AI sprawl: A practical guide for the C-suite

AI sprawl is a reality for many businesses, quietly eroding efficiency, inflating costs and expanding attack surfaces. The challenge is to identify AI sprawl and bring it under strategic control.

Employees can use AI in minutes and at low costs, sometimes without considering security or compliance. AI sprawl is the resulting uncontrolled accumulation -- both sanctioned and unsanctioned -- of those AI tools, models, agents and integrations across a company, often without centralized oversight. This can lead to data privacy vulnerabilities and legal challenges in the worst-case scenarios, and costly inefficiencies and redundancies in the best.

For the C-suite, the mandate is clear: Control AI sprawl by treating AI governance as a board-level priority and building systems to manage AI use. With the right strategies, controlling AI sprawl becomes a competitive advantage and a foundation for trustworthy, responsible AI.

The key drivers of AI sprawl AI sprawl is a serious issue across domains and industries. These four market and organizational forces drive its popularity. Accessibility. Intuitive interfaces and low-cost subscriptions removed the barriers that once kept enterprise software from the masses. A marketing manager can use a writing assistant, a finance analyst can run sensitive data through an AI summarizer and an HR lead can adopt an AI recruiting tool without having to file a procurement ticket.

Intuitive interfaces and low-cost subscriptions removed the barriers that once kept enterprise software from the masses. A marketing manager can use a writing assistant, a finance analyst can run sensitive data through an AI summarizer and an HR lead can adopt an AI recruiting tool without having to file a procurement ticket. Decentralized experimentation. Under pressure to demonstrate AI ROI, departments often move faster than IT teams can vet and secure their options. According to the 2026 AI Index Report from Stanford HAI, 88% of brands now use AI in at least one operational function. That breadth rarely flows through a single governance channel.

Under pressure to demonstrate AI ROI, departments often move faster than IT teams can vet and secure their options. According to the 2026 AI Index Report from Stanford HAI, 88% of brands now use AI in at least one operational function. That breadth rarely flows through a single governance channel. Vendor fragmentation. The same Stanford research noted that the industry produced over 90% of notable frontier models in 2025, flooding the market with options. Every major SaaS vendor has built-in AI features, and dozens of specialized startups compete for a share of enterprise workflows. Without a standardization layer, businesses end up paying for overlapping capabilities from a large roster of providers.

The same Stanford research noted that the industry produced over 90% of notable frontier models in 2025, flooding the market with options. Every major SaaS vendor has built-in AI features, and dozens of specialized startups compete for a share of enterprise workflows. Without a standardization layer, businesses end up paying for overlapping capabilities from a large roster of providers. Pressure to innovate. Boards and CEOs are asking pointed questions about AI strategy, incentivizing visible activity at the team level even when their enterprise-wide guardrails might lag. Governing AI effectively requires business and cybersecurity teams to converge their strategies, as treating AI as an IT-only concern might accelerate sprawl.

The consequences of uncontrolled AI sprawl AI sprawl has concrete risks. They show up on balance sheets and in security incident reports. Gartner predicts that by 2027, 40% of AI-related data breaches will result from the improper use of generative AI, underscoring how quickly poor governance can cause material harm. The following are some of the dangers that AI sprawl poses to businesses: Security and data privacy vulnerabilities Every unsanctioned AI tool is a new attack surface. When employees paste proprietary code or strategic documents into third-party models, that model might log it, use it for training or expose it through downstream vulnerabilities. The risk compounds when teams wire AI tools into core systems through APIs or browser extensions, creating pathways for data exfiltration that traditional controls can't or aren't equipped to monitor. Complex compliance and legal challenges Regulators are moving quickly, and visibility gaps make compliance challenging. EuroNews reported in May 2026 that lawmakers simplified the EU AI Act; however, it still requires entities to monitor high-risk AI systems. Sector-specific rules in finance, healthcare and employment add further obligations. A facility that cannot enumerate its AI systems cannot demonstrate compliance with any of them. Redundant tools and inefficiencies cost Sprawl is expensive. Duplicate subscriptions across departments quietly inflate software spend. Indirect costs are larger still. Siloed data prevents shared learning, and IT teams burn cycles supporting tools they never approved. Model inconsistencies and vendor lock-in When different teams rely on different models, they receive different answers to the same questions. Sales forecasts and policy interpretations diverge based on which model produced them, undermining decision integrity. Meanwhile, deep integration with a single dominant vendor creates lock-in, limiting flexibility.

How to identify AI sprawl Before leaders can reduce sprawl, they have to see it. These three best practices can help teams identify AI sprawl: Conduct a comprehensive AI tool and systems audit. Leaders should commission a cross-functional team spanning IT, security, procurement and legal to build an authoritative inventory of every AI system in use. This includes standalone applications, features embedded in SaaS applications, internally developed models and any agent or automation that uses a large language model. A thorough audit creates the baseline for tracking issues and assigning accountability.

Leaders should commission a cross-functional team spanning IT, security, procurement and legal to build an authoritative inventory of every AI system in use. This includes standalone applications, features embedded in SaaS applications, internally developed models and any agent or automation that uses a large language model. A thorough audit creates the baseline for tracking issues and assigning accountability. Map current AI use cases across business units. Executives need to understand how and why teams are using each tool. Mapping use cases reveals what problems departments are trying to solve, where AI is creating value and where unintentional pathways for data movement or vulnerability have emerged.

Executives need to understand how and why teams are using each tool. Mapping use cases reveals what problems departments are trying to solve, where AI is creating value and where unintentional pathways for data movement or vulnerability have emerged. Survey internal teams to uncover shadow AI. A lot of AI activity can happen outside official channels. Anonymous, non-punitive surveys are the most effective way to surface it. Leaders should communicate the purpose clearly. These surveys aim to learn what is working, identify risks and potentially scale the best tools enterprise-wide. Workers need explicit reassurance that disclosing will not result in discipline. That trust helps ensure honest and more informative answers.