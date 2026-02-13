Global AI legislation and regulation tracker

AI laws and regulations vary widely across the globe, reflecting administrative priorities, national initiatives and industry competitiveness. These policies and laws are designed to enforce risk management and promote responsible AI best practices, as AI systems can pose serious risks around privacy, bias, discrimination and security.

Businesses that monitor global AI legislation can identify and proactively mitigate these risks by aligning the development, use and implementation of AI systems with legal standards and guidelines. Adhering to AI laws builds trust among stakeholders, customers and investors, while supporting innovation through ethical AI development. Noncompliance can lead to legal penalties, fines and reputational damage.

With these stakes in mind, we've compiled the major AI laws, frameworks and policies across the U.S., the EU, Asia and the Americas in a tracker. This tracker breaks down proposed and enacted laws and frameworks by region, focusing on scope, jurisdiction and risk categories. To ensure accuracy and relevance, the tracker will be updated with relevant changes, as noted in the Revision Log column.

Editor's note: An editor used AI tools to aid in the research of this tracker. Our expert editors always review and edit content before publishing.