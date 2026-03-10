Tackling transformation fatigue: A CIO playbook

As transformation becomes a business norm, CIOs face a new risk: a workforce exhausted by change that never seems to end.

Leaders at the TechEx Global conference in London stressed fatigue doesn't come from the volume of change but from the way change is delivered. Burnout is caused by endless and unclear transformation efforts.

For CIOs, the success of any transformation hinges as much on employee engagement as on financial outcomes. Understanding how to balance business transformation and employee engagement is the key to avoiding transformation fatigue.

What is transformation fatigue? Transformation fatigue refers to the overwhelm and burnout that arise when employees are subjected to rapid, unclear or poorly managed waves of change. For CIOs, this can show up as resistance to new tools, disengagement and a sense that teams are simply tapped out. As transformation shifts from a one-off program to continuous evolution with no end in sight, fatigue and burnout amongst employees are common. According to data from Emergn, 47% of U.S. employees report feeling burned out due to transformation. This is where technology leaders face a dilemma. Transformation in 2026 is inevitable due to widespread technological advancement. Avoiding transformation means avoiding growth. However, ignoring the effects of continuous transformation on the workforce undermines an organization's transformation efforts. A truly successful business must deliver thoughtful, deliberate transformation with clarity, so employees don't feel left in the dark. Even the best technology fails without a workforce that's ready, willing and able to embrace it.

What causes transformation fatigue? Transformation fatigue doesn't simply occur in businesses where transformation is rife. Instead, it's often due to messy programs with unclear deliverables that never seem to end. "People don't burn out with change, they burn out by never finishing," said Anupama Hatti, head of program delivery at NHS Blood and Transplant, during a session at TechEx Global. When one initiative bleeds into the next, it can be hard for employees to experience any real progress. For CIOs and other leaders, tackling transformation fatigue, in part, comes down to reshaping and restructuring programs so employees can clearly see -- and feel -- the positive effect change is having on their work. Other reasons transformation fatigue occurs include the following: Unclear and inconsistently communicated change When employees don't understand what's changing or why, transformation quickly loses meaning. Without a clear direction, ongoing change turns into organizational noise and, over time, emotional fatigue. "The issue doesn't come from constant transformation, it's about having that clarity to understand, 'What is this transformation? What is it going to improve? And what's next after that?'" said Sane Walker, director of strategy and transformation, customer service and supply chain at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during a session at TechEx Global. "We need to be clear on what changes we're making and what problems they are solving. Then you'll have an environment that allows transformation." Treating transformation as a project, rather than constant growth Many organizations still treat transformation as a distinct project, with a start and end date. In reality, transformation is evolution. "Think of transformation as a capability growth, and not just another phase of a project," Hatti said. Hatti stressed the importance of celebrating lived improvements over program milestones. "When we talk about transformation, there's an idea of a project that will finish at one point, and you will be transformed. I think maybe we need to shift in the way we look at it, that it is driven by technology. Now it's a never-ending transformation, because it will be a continuous evolution," said Jean-Philippe Avelange, CIO at Experio, during a session at TechEx Global. By framing transformation as continuous and celebrating lived improvements, employees won't be waiting for an end date that never comes; instead, they will better understand the reasons for transformation. Transformation outpaces capability and skills. When organizations introduce new systems, tools or capabilities faster than employees can adapt to, fatigue is likely to set in. According to Upwork, 71% of employees experience burn out due to AI. Fatigue is inevitable when employees are asked to carry their existing workload while also taking on new expectations, mastering new tools and changing the way they work. This mismatch between the pace of change and the pace of capability-building must be addressed by efficient training. "It's as much about people as it is about technology. Technology is an enabler, people are the real thing," Hatti said. By focusing solely on technology without addressing its impact on employees, businesses are hurting themselves.

AI and transformation fatigue AI is a driving force behind digital transformation, but if introduced without careful planning, it can amplify existing transformation fatigue. As new tools are deployed at an accelerating pace and employees are expected to adapt quickly, CIOs must integrate AI thoughtfully, balancing innovation with workforce well-being. "We can't drive any value from these tools without our employees using them, being ready, willing and able to use them day-to-day," said Sebastian Raaff, AI and innovation change director at Novartis during a TechEx Global session. Strategies to deploy AI tools thoughtfully include: Start small with AI pilots. Introduce AI gradually within specific teams, and once successful, across the organization.

Introduce AI gradually within specific teams, and once successful, across the organization. Provide hands-on support. Offer real-time guidance, breakout sessions for Q&As and mentorship programs to help employees feel supported through change.

Offer real-time guidance, breakout sessions for Q&As and mentorship programs to help employees feel supported through change. Encourage human-AI collaboration. Continue to emphasize that AI is a useful tool and not a replacement for the human workforce. Deploying AI thoughtfully not only prevents the risk of employee fatigue but also the occurrence of shadow AI, where employees use their own AI tools without permission. By keeping employees top of mind throughout AI transformation, CIOs can ensure AI serves employees well rather than hindering them, causing roadblocks, or creating fatigue.