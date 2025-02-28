AI fatigue explained: What it is and how to combat it

As leaders look to use the business benefits of AI, such as increased productivity and reduced manual work, employees must now learn and adopt more tools than before.

AI has been on the horizon for businesses for years, from intelligent automation to chatbots and predictive analytics. Still, with the development of generative AI and the popularity of natural language processing models such as ChatGPT, AI adoption is everywhere.

Businesses use generative AI for many reasons, including the following:

Content creation.

Communications.

Customer service.

Data analysis.

Personalized marketing.

Process automation.

Product development.

According to this survey by Ernst & Young, 50% of business leaders feel that employee enthusiasm for AI adoption is declining. In comparison, 65% admit a struggle to keep employees motivated to embrace new technology.

What is AI fatigue? AI fatigue is the feeling of mental exhaustion and overwhelm due to continuous -- and increased -- exposure to AI technologies. As AI continues to prove itself to be a staple of modern life, at work, in news headlines, and even in our homes with IoT devices such as smart speakers, AI fatigue is becoming more common. AI fatigue can be caused by the following: Complexity of AI systems . As AI grows more sophisticated and complex, it can be difficult for employees to understand how these systems work, leading to confusion and fatigue.

. As AI grows more sophisticated and complex, it can be difficult for employees to understand how these systems work, leading to confusion and fatigue. Constant change. As AI development continues and new tools, platforms, updates, and features are introduced, employees have to keep up with these changes and manage their jobs' day-to-day responsibilities. Staying on top of everyday tasks while learning new tools can be mentally taxing.

As AI development continues and new tools, platforms, updates, and features are introduced, employees have to keep up with these changes and manage their jobs' day-to-day responsibilities. Staying on top of everyday tasks while learning new tools can be mentally taxing. Ethical concerns. Ongoing discourse about the ethical use of AI—such as privacy concerns and discussions around surveillance and bias—can cause fatigue among employees who may feel powerless when tasked with using AI in their daily work.

Ongoing discourse about the ethical use of AI—such as privacy concerns and discussions around surveillance and bias—can cause fatigue among employees who may feel powerless when tasked with using AI in their daily work. Job displacement concerns. When deploying AI to automate repetitive manual tasks and fill talent gaps, employees may feel uncertain about the future of their jobs and whether their roles will last as AI becomes more intelligent.

When deploying AI to automate repetitive manual tasks and fill talent gaps, employees may feel uncertain about the future of their jobs and whether their roles will last as AI becomes more intelligent. Tech burnout. The constant pressure to stay up to date and engaged with emerging technologies can lead to decision paralysis and overall burnout.

The constant pressure to stay up to date and engaged with emerging technologies can lead to decision paralysis and overall burnout. Unrealistic expectations. If AI is deployed as a fix-all strategy, business leaders will likely be disappointed, and employees who are expected to implement these new tools could become frustrated.

How does AI fatigue affect employees? AI fatigue can negatively affect employees in various ways, and the implementation of AI may sometimes produce results contrary to what leaders intended. For example, where leaders might introduce AI to reduce manual labor and improve productivity, AI fatigue often lowers productivity by causing stress, burnout, and a general disconnect between the job and the company. A study published by Quantum Workplace revealed that active AI users have 45% higher burnout rates. Employees overwhelmed by the rapid increase of tools and systems may feel more stressed and anxious in the workplace, leading to lower job satisfaction. The expectation that AI will improve performance will likely place further pressure on employees who are concerned that they are no longer meeting expectations. The fear of job loss and displacement is common among workers. According to research by SurveyMonkey, 32% of workers aged 18-24 have reported that they are worried that AI will soon make their jobs redundant. AI fatigue will likely increase this fear among employees, who can see first-hand how AI changes how we work.