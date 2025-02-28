metamorworks - stock.adobe.com
AI fatigue explained: What it is and how to combat it
With the rapid development of AI and the onset of generative AI, AI fatigue is becoming more common across businesses and negatively affecting the employee experience.
As leaders look to use the business benefits of AI, such as increased productivity and reduced manual work, employees must now learn and adopt more tools than before.
AI has been on the horizon for businesses for years, from intelligent automation to chatbots and predictive analytics. Still, with the development of generative AI and the popularity of natural language processing models such as ChatGPT, AI adoption is everywhere.
Businesses use generative AI for many reasons, including the following:
- Content creation.
- Communications.
- Customer service.
- Data analysis.
- Personalized marketing.
- Process automation.
- Product development.
According to this survey by Ernst & Young, 50% of business leaders feel that employee enthusiasm for AI adoption is declining. In comparison, 65% admit a struggle to keep employees motivated to embrace new technology.
What is AI fatigue?
AI fatigue is the feeling of mental exhaustion and overwhelm due to continuous -- and increased -- exposure to AI technologies. As AI continues to prove itself to be a staple of modern life, at work, in news headlines, and even in our homes with IoT devices such as smart speakers, AI fatigue is becoming more common. AI fatigue can be caused by the following:
- Complexity of AI systems. As AI grows more sophisticated and complex, it can be difficult for employees to understand how these systems work, leading to confusion and fatigue.
- Constant change. As AI development continues and new tools, platforms, updates, and features are introduced, employees have to keep up with these changes and manage their jobs' day-to-day responsibilities. Staying on top of everyday tasks while learning new tools can be mentally taxing.
- Ethical concerns. Ongoing discourse about the ethical use of AI—such as privacy concerns and discussions around surveillance and bias—can cause fatigue among employees who may feel powerless when tasked with using AI in their daily work.
- Job displacement concerns. When deploying AI to automate repetitive manual tasks and fill talent gaps, employees may feel uncertain about the future of their jobs and whether their roles will last as AI becomes more intelligent.
- Tech burnout. The constant pressure to stay up to date and engaged with emerging technologies can lead to decision paralysis and overall burnout.
- Unrealistic expectations. If AI is deployed as a fix-all strategy, business leaders will likely be disappointed, and employees who are expected to implement these new tools could become frustrated.
How does AI fatigue affect employees?
AI fatigue can negatively affect employees in various ways, and the implementation of AI may sometimes produce results contrary to what leaders intended. For example, where leaders might introduce AI to reduce manual labor and improve productivity, AI fatigue often lowers productivity by causing stress, burnout, and a general disconnect between the job and the company. A study published by Quantum Workplace revealed that active AI users have 45% higher burnout rates.
Employees overwhelmed by the rapid increase of tools and systems may feel more stressed and anxious in the workplace, leading to lower job satisfaction. The expectation that AI will improve performance will likely place further pressure on employees who are concerned that they are no longer meeting expectations.
The fear of job loss and displacement is common among workers. According to research by SurveyMonkey, 32% of workers aged 18-24 have reported that they are worried that AI will soon make their jobs redundant. AI fatigue will likely increase this fear among employees, who can see first-hand how AI changes how we work.
How to overcome AI fatigue
AI can be a critical business tool. For businesses that want to stay on top of trends and maintain relevance, keeping up with AI tools and systems as they emerge and leveraging AI business benefits are essential.
While AI fatigue can harm employees, AI done correctly can have many benefits, including reduced costs and improved productivity. Business leaders must be able to balance AI implementation with employee advocacy to overcome and avoid AI fatigue.
Businesses can address AI fatigue in many ways, including:
- Be transparent. Clear communication about how AI will be implemented and why it will help employees be included in key conversations. Ensuring that employees understand business goals and the benefits of AI adoption will help provide reassurance, reduce anxiety and eliminate uncertainty.
- Communicate with your employees. Running internal communication sessions and surveys and providing opportunities for feedback will help employees feel in control. Asking employees where they feel AI would help them reinforces the idea that AI is there to support, not replace, workers.
- Foster a culture of continuous learning. Promoting a culture where learning is key will support employees' growth. A culture of agility will enable the workforce to innovate and embrace the new.
- Measure and adjust. Continuously assessing the performance of AI tools long after initial deployment will ensure that they remain helpful and do not begin to hinder progress or productivity. Effectiveness can be measured using performance metrics, employee feedback and benchmarking against industry standards.
- Provide adequate training and support. When deploying any new AI tool or service, offering employees sufficient training and valuable resources can help remove unnecessary complexity and anxiety around new tools. By clarifying any confusion early on, employees will feel listened to and supported.
- Set realistic expectations. Business leaders should not over-promise when it comes to adopting new AI tools. Expectations should be clear and achievable, and attention must be paid when choosing new tools and AI models.
Rosa Heaton is a content manager for the Learning Content group at Informa TechTarget.