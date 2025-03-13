The Great Detachment explained: Everything you need to know

The Great Detachment refers to a wave of workers feeling dissatisfied and disconnected from their jobs and employers. As fears of a recession and economic instability rise with stock market volatility and federal layoffs, workers who previously considered taking on a new role may choose to remain in roles that leave them feeling unengaged. Similar to quiet quitting, unsatisfied employees keep their jobs, impacting the way they work.

A 2025 survey by MyPerfectResume reveals that 79% of employees feel detached from their work, while Gallup research shows that one in two workers is open to a new role. Factors including mass layoffs, return-to-office mandates, and stagnating salaries that don't align with changes in the cost of living likely contribute to feelings of disconnect in the workforce.

The Great Resignation left employers struggling with employee retention and mass turnover. Although the Great Resignation may be over, employers may face new problems. The Great Detachment sees employees physically turn up to work but with little to no emotional investment--opening new dilemmas for leaders and creating an employee engagement gap.

What is causing detachment? Though the term 'Great Detachment' may seem like the newest HR trend, the workforce has been gearing up for this for years. The return-to-office mandates, political changes and economic instability can all negatively affect the collective workforce consciousness. Mass layoffs damaging trust According to the independent layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi, there were 152,472 tech layoffs across 549 companies in 2024. Economic instability has tightened budgets and limited resources, pushing businesses to cut jobs. Layoffs create anxiety for surviving employees who might become concerned about job security and can negatively affect company culture. At the same time, sudden layoffs often mean increased workloads for existing employees, contributing to burnout and feelings of detachment. Other ways that layoffs can contribute to feelings of detachment include the following: Decreased morale. The remaining employees may experience reduced motivation and a lack of 'togetherness.'

Disillusionment. Layoffs can break down the 'we are in this together' ethos many companies pursue.

Emotional fatigue. Redundancies can be emotionally exhausting for employees who have built strong relationships with colleagues and mentors.

Loss of faith in management. When employees see their colleagues lose their jobs, they may question leadership decision-making, especially when communication of changes is unclear.

Reduced loyalty. Employees are less likely to remain loyal to a company they fear could make them redundant, leading to emotional distancing. The pandemic and the change in employee expectations During the pandemic, the ways businesses operated and, by extension, how employees worked shifted drastically. Companies that were once office-based suddenly operated entirely remotely, while employees who once faced long commutes spent more time at home with family and began to address their work-life balance. Five years later, employee expectations have shifted as companies revert to pre-pandemic working methods by enacting return-to-office mandates. According to Google search data, the search for 'burnout' spiked during the pandemic, indicating that employees had begun to think about work. The rapid change in working conditions highlighted work culture and allowed employees to reflect. These expectations around work-life balance, flexibility and culture have remained while employers are looking to return to offices globally. A study by ResumeBuilder revealed that one in four employers plan to increase office-working in 2025. A divide between employers and employees and the expectations of how and when we work may contribute to feelings of detachment, mainly if leaders do not communicate the transition. Technostress Technostress is a mental strain resulting from the overwhelming demands and fast-paced technological changes. The rapid onset of new technologies—such as generative AI—contributes to widespread exhaustion. A 2024 McKinsey study shows that 65% of organizations regularly use generative AI. Employees who manage too many new tools simultaneously will likely experience burnout, anxiety and AI fatigue. Technological advancements should drive productivity and efficiency, but productivity will suffer when made without consulting employees or setting clear expectations.

How can detachment affect business? Though the Great Detachment doesn't necessarily result in employees leaving their jobs or companies, it has other negative ramifications for businesses. Lower customer satisfaction. Unconnected employees who are not doing their best work are less likely to provide high-quality customer service, which could negatively affect the company's reputation while damaging profit margins.

Negative reputation. The great detachment leaves employees feeling less creative, motivated, and productive while damaging trust between employees and leaders. Negative reviews on recruitment sites can affect talent acquisition and create a poor organizational image.

Poor collaboration. Employees who don't feel connected are less inclined to collaborate with colleagues to be innovative and creative.

Reduced productivity. When employees are not engaged, motivation to do good, quality work declines, and overall productivity suffers. Employees who do not feel connected to their roles may be less likely to go above and beyond.

Weakened company culture. Detachment amongst employees will directly affect culture by making it harder to create a sense of community across the company.