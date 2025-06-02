Technostress explained: What it is and how to avoid it

As companies around the world rapidly embrace digital transformation, employees can be left feeling overwhelmed by the rate of technology adoption. Technostress -- or technology-related stress -- refers to the feeling of being overwhelmed or experiencing burnout because of increased technology dependence.

The term 'technostress' was first used in 1984 by American psychologist Craig Brod. In Brod's book, Technostress: The Human Cost of the Computer Revolution, Brod describes technostress as 'a modern disease of adaptation caused by an inability to cope with new computer technologies in a healthy manner.' Brod explored the negative effects of computers on mental health. Today, the term refers to a much broader level of technology, including mental effects from social media and artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

What causes technostress? Technostress is caused by the increasing demand for digital technologies and the ever-evolving tech landscape. There are additional causes for technostress. Always on culture The term 'always on' describes an expectation that employees be constantly available and connected through digital devices, whether they are in the office or at home. With modern technology connecting us more than ever before, and employees working across multiple devices, including personal mobile phones, there is a mounting pressure to always be reachable. With the expectation to check emails regularly and be constantly connected, it is difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance, and employees are likely to experience technostress. Lack of training and digital fluency According to the National Skills Coalition, 92% of jobs require digital skills, despite a third of workers having low or no digital skills. This represents a real skills gap. With new technologies such as AI tools, advanced collaboration software and cloud computing being rolled out in businesses across the world, employees who are not comfortable with new technology, and who have not been trained adequately, are likely to feel overwhelmed. Equally, without proper training and the skills to navigate new technology, employees are left to train themselves. This can waste time and negatively affect productivity, contributing to employee stress. Technology overload and the rapid introduction of new tech When new technology is piled on top of other new technology (for example, communication tools such as Slack and Teams, and AI software), it's common for employees to experience mental fatigue. Research by Quantum Workplace revealed that active AI users have 45% higher burnout rates. Similarly, AI fatigue is becoming more common in the workplace as employees experience mental exhaustion at the rate of AI adoption. Modern businesses must keep up with new technology to stay innovative and competitive. However, it's important that business leaders choose to implement technology rollouts wisely and keep employee experience at the center of decision-making, for example, with slower rollouts led by employee feedback and with increased training.

The effect of technostress on the business Technostress can be significant for the business, affecting employee experience and retention, as well as overall organizational efficiency. Other impacts of technostress on the business include the following: Decline in engagement with cybersecurity measures. According to a study by CybSafe, 54% of office workers ignore important cybersecurity alerts due to information overload. Meanwhile, 47% of employees admit that information overload impacts their ability to identify threats. Technostress and the constant noise that comes from using too much technology across numerous devices can leave employees feeling too overwhelmed to engage with important cybersecurity measures.

Higher costs. Technostress, burnout and employee dissatisfaction can lead to absenteeism, turnover and reduced productivity, which costs businesses. According to Workplace Options, unplanned absenteeism is estimated to exceed $600 billion per year.

Increased turnover. Technostress contributes to high levels of burnout and feelings of being overwhelmed, which can lead to higher rates of employee turnover. Employees who feel dissatisfied and frustrated at work are more likely to seek new job opportunities. A study by the American Psychological Association revealed that 23% of workers desire to quit their jobs due to stress.

Reduced productivity. When employees feel overwhelmed and unable to focus due to excessive technology in the workplace, productivity suffers. This can lead to feeling removed and isolated from the organization.

Resistance to technological advancements. For technology adoption to be worthwhile, employers need their employees to embrace change and help drive innovation. However, if employees feel drained and excluded from the conversation around new technology, they are more likely to be resistant to using it, which can reduce the ROI on tech investments.