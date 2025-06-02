How to prevent patient portal messages from causing burnout

It's broadly understood that managing a full patient portal inbox is a key contributor to provider burnout nowadays, but it doesn't have to be that way.

In a series of studies published recently in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, researchers from the University of Michigan Medicine found that more judiciously allotting time for patient portal messaging can help reduce the overwhelm doctors feel when faced with a full inbox.

Giving primary care providers small amounts of time during the day to handle patient portal messages might be effective. Additionally, spreading patient portal messages across a multidisciplinary care team could be a good first step in managing the burnout caused by high message volumes, researchers found.

Patient portals contributing to provider burnout There's no way around it -- the influx of patient portal messaging, spurred on in part by the pandemic's tilt toward remote care access, is putting a strain on healthcare providers. According to one of the U-M Medicine studies, the typical healthcare provider is spending just under an hour responding to patient portal messages each day. This tracks with other assessments pegging provider burnout to high administrative burden, especially within the EHR and patient portal. Notably, portal-driven provider burnout is not felt equally across provider demographics. Particularly, women are 60% more likely to say patient portal messaging requires more clinical assessment compared to men and 76% more likely to say messaging contributes to burnout. This comes even as female doctors are less likely to say the EHR is difficult to use. Healthcare organizations, facing serious workforce issues, need to improve clinician engagement and job satisfaction. Identifying ways to help healthcare providers of all genders manage the patient portal index could help move the needle on burnout levels.

Dedicating time to answer patient portal messages One of the U-M studies assessed how creating dedicated time during the provider's workday to answer patient portal messages can alter burnout. The researchers dubbed these PACE slots, or Patient Asynchronous Care Effort slots, and they allotted providers 20 minutes for every four hours spent seeing patients to answer patient portal messages. The study, led by Jennifer Reilly Lukela, M.D., sought to find out whether those dedicated portal messaging times could reduce "pajama time," or the time outside of a provider's workday they spend answering clinical documentation. The PACE slots did not move the needle on pajama time, the researchers found. After assessing the organization's EHR, the researchers found no change in the amount of time providers spent responding to patient portal messages after hours. However, the PACE slots did change the perception of patient portal messaging, particularly its impact on provider burnout. A sizeable proportion (88%) of providers said it felt like PACE slots reduced the amount of time they spend on patient care outside of working hours. Another 93% said the PACE slots made it easier for them to respond to urgent patient portal messages, and 86% said the slots made their patient portal messaging work feel less overwhelming. The primary driver could be a better sense of autonomy for healthcare providers, who might feel as though the PACE slots let them control how they spend their time in and out of the clinic. "As we think about physician wellbeing and the sustainability of careers in primary care, one of the most critical things is agency over your day and control over your schedule," Lukela said in a press release.