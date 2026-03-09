Top AWS tools for cloud cost forecasting

The highly scalable nature of the cloud is a great advantage for reliability and performance efficiency, but it can also result in extremely high costs if not managed properly.

As an AWS consultant, I've witnessed situations where excessive AWS costs had a financial effect on critical business areas, such as team growth, marketing and other improvements that could not be implemented due to high AWS costs. Cloud cost forecasting and remediation can improve cost efficiency and foster business growth. In my experience, it's not unusual to see initial cost optimizations reduce costs by 25% and, in some cases, by up to 50% or more.

The best place to start is to explore native AWS cost management tools and build an implementation strategy.

A snapshot of AWS cost forecasting tools With cost forecasting, enterprises can predict future costs based on infrastructure architecture implementations, as well as current and future usage patterns. The main goal is to prevent situations that would result in unexpected and unnecessarily high AWS costs. This translates into multiple benefits to the organizations, such as accurate budgeting and financial resource allocation. AWS offers multiple tools to implement best practices for cost management and forecasting. AWS Cost Explorer Cost Explorer is a tool for visualizing and analyzing how money is being spent in AWS. It delivers multiple configurable reports that display charts based on various dimensions, such as cost by region, service, usage type, resources and accounts in an AWS Organization. It also supports downloading specific report data into CSV files for more detailed analysis. With Cost Explorer, you can view past, current, and future usage trends in an AWS account. AWS Data Exports Data Exports are the next generation of Cost and Usage Reports. This feature creates periodic file exports into an S3 bucket, where cost data can be analyzed using SQL statements or custom dashboards using Amazon QuickSight. These reports provide a detailed analysis of costs in an AWS account, with up to 1-hour granularity and visibility at the resource level, which is essential for identifying the top areas to optimize and reduce AWS costs. Both Data Exports and Cost Explorer are essential tools for cost analysis and forecasting. While Data Exports provides more granular and customizable access to cost data, Cost Explorer offers a straightforward way to view AWS cost information. Cost Explorer also delivers AI-based cost analysis and forecasts up to 18 months into the future. AWS Budgets While cost data analysis and visualizations are a critical part of cloud cost forecasting, it is also extremely important to implement automated notifications for when cost and usage exceed an organization's thresholds. This is where AWS Budgets plays a vital role in ensuring costs remain within the expected amount. This feature supports notifications for specific patterns related to usage types or notifications for when the cost exceeds a certain threshold, either at the account level or for specific usage types. Notifications can be sent to a Simple Notification Service (SNS) topic or to an AWS Chatbot alert that integrates with chat platforms such as Amazon Chime, Slack and Microsoft Teams. Notifications sent to an SNS topic can trigger an email or SMS message, or they can integrate with AWS services such as Lambda functions, which can execute custom processes in response to a budget notification. Amazon CloudWatch Billing Alerts CloudWatch Billing Alerts is a feature very similar to AWS Budgets, since it enables CloudWatch metrics related to cost by usage type and also by estimated monthly charges. Billing Alerts can be enabled from the Billing and Cost Management console and once CloudWatch metrics are available, users can configure CloudWatch Alarms that send notifications to SNS topics or AWS Chatbot. This is similar to AWS Budgets and also allows automation tasks in response to cost anomalies. AWS Pricing Calculator AWS Pricing Calculator is a tool that generates pricing calculations for all services in AWS. Users can enter the expected usage for AWS resource types and see the expected cost for each one of them. Using the Pricing Calculator tool is an important task early in the design and implementation stages and before updating cloud resources. It's also important to use it when usage patterns are expected to increase in volume.