Beating AI fatigue: Quick wins for CIOs

After years of excitement around GenAI, the fatigue is starting to kick in.

Many IT professionals -- such as CIOs and CTOs -- have overseen efforts to rapidly deploy generative AI (GenAI) capabilities across their organizations. The technology can offer various benefits, but the combination of media hype and unrealistic expectations has led to a feeling of burnout known as AI fatigue.

"We saw the overnight transformation people got from ChatGPT and things like that. And they kind of expected a similar level of transformational change, and it just didn't really come straight away," said David Sewell, CTO at Synechron, a digital transformation consulting firm.

Data readiness issues, legal constraints and a lack of talent have frustrated business leaders. Returns have also been hard to find. For example, 95% of organizations reported no ROI from their GenAI investments, according to a 2025 study by MIT Media Lab's Project NANDA.

To reduce the feeling of AI fatigue, CIOs can invest in employee learning, calm the fears of skeptical colleagues, look for quick wins and conduct risk-reward analyses to prioritize AI initiatives effectively.

What causes AI fatigue? AI fatigue stems from unrealistic expectations, legal obstacles and excessive vendor options, which overwhelm organizations as they attempt to adapt to AI's rapid advancement. 1. Inflated expectations Unlike many technological developments, GenAI -- in the form of tools, such as ChatGPT and Gemini -- reached the public before it reached most IT departments. This unconventional rollout generated significant attention and hype, causing many business leaders to expect instant productivity gains and cost savings. However, most breakthroughs in technology take many years to drive clear, measurable ROI -- and GenAI is no exception. "When the internet came out, it was pretty useless, because you couldn't find anything until people started to make good browsers," said Graeme Thompson, CIO at Informatica, a data management platform company. Similarly, the early days of cloud computing saw organizations grapple with infrastructure challenges before they realized its full potential. GenAI has followed a similar path, with enterprise adoption slowed by the need for organizations to prepare their data for AI-driven insights. 2. Legal and compliance barriers As organizations explore GenAI deployment, they often encounter resistance from legal teams and oversight functions. This hesitation stems from a combination of uncertainty about how the technology works and fears about potential risks -- such as data privacy violations, intellectual property issues and compliance breaches. These challenges can stall AI initiatives and create fatigue. "We've had a couple of instances where we've tried to deploy something and someone -- either in legal or in another oversight function -- has said 'no,' just because partly they're afraid [and] partly they don't know enough about how it works," Thompson said. 3. Vendor overload The rapid growth of the AI market has led to an overwhelming number of vendors touting GenAI capabilities. As decision-makers in large organizations receive countless pitches from these vendors, they can struggle to differentiate between genuine innovation and exaggerated claims. This constant barrage of options creates confusion and fatigue. "Any decision maker in a large organization probably hears about another AI vendor every five minutes, right?" said Shay Levi, CEO at Unframe AI, an enterprise AI company.