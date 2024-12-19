5 steps to design an effective AI pilot project

Many IT leaders are currently under pressure to determine how best to incorporate AI into company processes. An AI pilot project can give insight into potential uses for the technology and how to deploy the new tech.

Adding AI to business processes brings up various potential issues, including incorporating the technology into existing infrastructure, carrying out the proper training and ensuring all required legal processes are followed. The best way to address these concerns is to implement an AI pilot project before rolling out the new tech to all employees.

Learn about the team members to add to an AI pilot project and steps to follow for the pilot.

Who's who on an AI pilot project An AI pilot project requires a cross-functional team of employees. A senior leader, such as the CIO or VP of IT, usually serves as the executive sponsor who is responsible for making the final decision on whether to move forward with the technology. The leader makes that decision after consulting with other executives and the pilot project team. An IT project manager develops and manages the schedule, while the IT director or manager handles most questions and issues that arise during the pilot. Technical IT staff, such as an IT architect and technical support, are involved in the technology configuration and integrations. They also support employees who are part of the pilot project. The team might also include training specialists, who teach employees about how to use the application, and the employees themselves, who are carefully selected from different departments and who test the new technology.