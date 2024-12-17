11 pros and cons of a technology pilot

The implementation of new technology applications in a business environment can introduce unexpected issues. A technology pilot can help mitigate these potential problems.

During a technology pilot, a group of employees tests a new application. The employees provide feedback, and the implementation team uses that feedback to guide their decisions and potentially make changes. While IT pilot programs can occur at different points in the software purchasing process, this article focuses on tech pilot programs that occur once a software implementation is mostly complete.

A pilot project has potential drawbacks. For example, the workers might test the technology before the application is ready, which can reduce employee buy-in.

An IT pilot project sponsor, who is usually the vice president of IT or the CIO, should learn about the pros and cons of a technology pilot program before deciding to move forward. Learn more.

6 pros of an IT pilot program Project sponsors might want to launch a tech pilot program for various reasons. Here are some of the potential benefits of doing so. 1. Reduces risk Conducting an IT pilot program can help ensure that all major issues are identified prior to implementing the technology. A pilot program also reduces the risk of needing to making changes in a production environment after go-live. 2. Focuses on potential problem areas The employees testing the technology can provide feedback on any poorly defined features or features that might be difficult to implement as planned. For example, IT staff might ask employee testers to provide feedback on certain features of a new email system if the features seem potentially problematic. 3. Gauges worker receptivity A pilot program can help the project sponsor and any other IT staff working on the pilot program learn more about the reasons for any employee resistance toward the new technology. For example, employees participating in the pilot might feel like a new accounting system will lead to more work for them. The project sponsor and other IT staff can consider this potential issue and how to handle communication to employees to allay these fears. 4. Confirms project progress Since the employees are testing a new application after the implementation team has carried out most of the testing, a pilot program can confirm that the implementation is going well. A successful pilot, in which few issues arise and the project is meeting its predefined metrics, signals to the project sponsor and others that the implementation is on track. 5. Identifies any need for adjustments The pilot can give insight into whether the implementation team will meet its deadlines and whether the implementation timeline is realistic. If the test group of employees identifies multiple issues with the new application, the implementation team might need to adjust the go-live date or add more members to the team to ensure the group can accomplish everything before their deadline. 6. Provides stretch assignment opportunities A pilot project can be a valuable learning opportunity and less intimidating to take on than a full software implementation. A pilot program is smaller in scope. Employees are often grateful for the opportunity to try the application before go-live, so they might be more receptive to software issues. A junior project manager could take the lead during a pilot program and gain valuable experience.

5 disadvantages of an IT pilot program Conducting an IT pilot program can lead to some problems as well. Project sponsors can potentially prevent future issues by understanding the following challenges ahead of time. 1. Negative employee sentiment Employees who are selected to participate in the pilot might be resistant to change and provide limited feedback about the technology. They might also spread inaccurate information about the technology to their co-workers, potentially affecting future employee buy-in. The employees chosen for the pilot program might also not represent all the viewpoints about the technology at the company. 2. Lack of resources Team members might feel overworked if they are working on the pilot program and the software implementation at the same time. For example, a project manager who is working on the software implementation and the pilot program might be managing the implementation schedule and the pilot program schedule, as well as taking charge of meetings for the pilot program. A lack of resources can lead to the failure of the pilot program. 3. Risk of failure A pilot program can end in failure. Failure can occur for many reasons, including starting the pilot too early and frustrating employees because of issues with the technology, as well as starting the pilot too late and running out of time to address issues. The failure of a pilot program can lead to negative consequences for the project sponsor, who is responsible for the project's results. 4. Inability to address issues The implementation team might not be able to address all reported issues before releasing the application. Reported issues might be too numerous to address before the go-live date, or the implementation team might move some of the issues to the next release and fail to communicate that change to the employees who tested the technology. Failure to address reported issues can lead to employees feeling like their feedback was not valued. 5. Post-pilot issues One advantage of conducting an IT pilot program is the chance to address issues with new technology before the technology is released. However, the implementation team will likely need to carry out certain tasks later in the process, such as integrating products with systems that are in production. The implementation team won't receive feedback about those aspects of the application, so issues might still occur even after employee testing.