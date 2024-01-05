4-day workweek bills use tax breaks to win HR support

There is an emerging push by state legislatures for a four-day, 32-hour workweek. However, after efforts in New York and California failed to advance, lawmakers changed their strategies.

New York and California legislators introduced bills during the 2021-22 legislative sessions that would redefine the standard workweek from 40 to 32 hours without reducing the regular pay rate and require overtime paid above it. The bills, California's AB-2932 and New York's A10009, which applied only to companies with 500 or more employees, didn't advance.

In contrast to these initial setbacks, recent efforts in Massachusetts, with H.3849, and Pennsylvania, with HB1065, are charting a new course to establish pilot programs offering tax credits to businesses that voluntarily adopt a shorter week. In exchange, the states will ask participating companies to report their results. The outlook for these two bills is uncertain.

The proponents of the four-day workweek often cite data from 4 Day Week Global, which is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2019 and based in Auckland, New Zealand, that has been running pilot programs.

Almost all the companies retain the four-day week after the six-month [pilot] period. Juliet SchorProfessor of sociology, Boston College; member of 4 Day Week Global academic board

"Almost all the companies retain the four-day week after the six-month [pilot] period," said Juliet Schor, a professor of sociology at Boston College who serves on the 4 Day Week Global academic board. Only 6% of companies that have adopted a four-day workweek as pilots have reverted to five days, she said. In the U.S. and Canada, the pilot had 60 participating companies totaling about 4,000 employees.

Schor hopes that government pilot programs "increase the legitimacy of the idea."

At a November Massachusetts legislative hearing on the bill, State Rep. Dylan Fernandes (D-Falmouth), a sponsor, said a four-day workweek could make businesses more competitive in recruiting workers.

"One of the biggest issues we're facing right now is attracting and retaining a workforce," he said during the hearing.

Emily Rose McRae, a Gartner analyst, said there's a "vicious cycle" if a state lacks talent. "You lose jobs because companies go elsewhere, which means you then lose more people," she said.