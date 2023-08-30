UAW's push for 32-hour workweek might have roots in AI

About 150,000 United Auto Workers members who work at the Big Three automakers recently voted to authorize a strike if they don't reach a labor agreement. Along with wage increases, healthcare and pension issues, the union has reportedly sought a 32-hour workweek as part of its negotiations.

The UAW is negotiating labor agreements with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which makes brands such as Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler. The union contracts expire Sept. 14, and if no new agreement is reached by then, a strike is possible. The UAW represents about 400,000 workers overall in several industries.

"We haven't had a large company or industry yet shift to this model," said Juliet Schor, an economics and sociology professor at Boston College and the lead researcher for pilot programs run by 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit organization promoting the idea of a shorter workweek. "If the automotive industry does adopt a 32-hour week, it could open the floodgates," she said.

But some also see automation and AI playing a role in the union's push for a shorter workweek.

The auto industry is increasing electric vehicle (EV) production and "is redefining itself in perhaps the most meaningful way in more than a century," said Thomas Goldsby, a professor of supply chain management and the Haslam chair in logistics at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business.

EVs are simpler to assemble, are largely modular and don't have nearly as many parts as a combustion engine vehicle -- and assembly can be more readily automated, he said.

While the 32-hour workweek and wages are at the forefront of the labor dispute, the underlying concern is around the role of labor "in a kind of revolutionized industry," Goldsby said.