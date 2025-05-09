How business leaders are measuring generative AI's ROI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- For some businesses, investing in generative AI might feel like taking a leap of faith.

Even so, it's a leap many organizations are taking. In Deloitte's 2024 generative AI report, 78% of respondents said they expected to ramp up overall AI spending in the next fiscal year, with generative AI accounting for an increased share of that budget.

The sentiment was loud and clear this week at EmTech AI, hosted by MIT Technology Review: Generative AI investment can lead to business value. However, leaders need to put the right structures in place -- like change management, employee training and clear success metrics -- to ensure that those investments succeed, rather than wasting time and resources.

A new approach to ROI While conventional ROI metrics focus on financial investment vs. gain, generative AI's initial value overwhelmingly comes from improved efficiency. These tools will make existing employees more efficient at their jobs. What we expect is an increase in productivity. Andrew LoDirector of the Laboratory for Financial Engineering, MIT Sloan School of Management Andrew Lo is a professor of finance and director of the Laboratory for Financial Engineering at the MIT Sloan School of Management, who researches generative AI and financial technology. "These tools will make existing employees more efficient at their jobs," Lo said in an interview with Informa TechTarget. "What we expect is an increase in productivity." For example, the financial industry is increasingly using generative AI for investment banking and fundamental analysis, Lo said. Several banks are experimenting to see how generative AI can improve workflow efficiency. Thanks to their natural language processing, coding and automation capabilities, large language models (LLMs) can dramatically increase how much data a human analyst can evaluate. "Instead of focusing on maybe 10 or 20 companies as part of their purview, one human analyst can now look at 100 or 200 companies," Lo said. Productivity gains are also increasingly coming from AI agent use, with some companies starting to adopt an "agent-first" approach, said Asha Sharma, corporate vice president and head of Microsoft's AI Platform, in an interview with Informa TechTarget. An agent-first mentality means considering whether an agent might be eligible for use when creating any new project. Understanding how to measure generative AI's ROI In the session "The Real Impact of AI on Your Organization," Jim Rowan, head of AI at Deloitte, discussed how he advises clients to identify generative AI ROI. "We're really looking at the value creation from use cases," he said during the session. That value often doesn't come in the form of immediate cost savings -- instead, it's value from time saved or quality added. "When you accelerate your [R&D] pipeline, it's not just about cost," said Gabriele Ricci, chief data and technology officer at pharmaceutical company Takeda, in the same session. Instead, he said, Takeda puts equal focus on how it can bring better-quality medicine to patients faster. When it comes to generative AI initiatives, ROI can be a bit of a waiting game, Lo said. In the short term, businesses might see neutral or even negative ROI due to the initial costs associated with building infrastructure and employee expertise. But over time, Lo said, businesses will start to see returns in the form of productivity gains. In the long run, that means cost savings from replacing divisions and cultivating highly trained employees who can use AI in significant and creative ways. "It will take time to be able to see the fruits of these labors," he said. Andrew Lo discusses the main stages of generative AI ROI, including short-, medium- and long-term returns, during his session, 'Monetizing AI for Business Growth' at MIT EmTech AI this week.

Embracing change management Effective change management is a crucial element of generative AI ROI. Generative AI increases efficiency only if businesses know how to repurpose the time it saves. "[Employees] don't know what to do with that extra time," said Kevin Bolen, head of AI transformation at KPMG, during the session "AI Strategies from the Front Lines." Without proper guidelines for repurposing time, workers' responsibilities can be unclear, potentially leading to anxiety and diminished efficiency. Bolen suggested that businesses explicitly outline how workers should repurpose their time to enhance their productivity and contribute to company goals. Change management also includes preparing for the future. Organizations that keep employees in the dark about generative AI initiatives are likely to face resistance. "Culture is one of the most difficult things to define, manage and change," Lo said. Senior leadership is responsible for communicating the business' vision for generative AI, developing clear objectives and keeping employees informed on how the technology is introduced into workflows. Commitment to upskilling is another critical element, Lo said. For employees who might experience more substantial job changes due to generative AI, companies must have a transition process that includes further training to keep them involved when their job focus changes. "[Businesses must] adopt a change management philosophy … that is both compassionate for the people that are going through this transformation, but also realistic," Bolen said. Consider technology limitations With any generative AI investment, businesses must consider how to best account for the technology's limitations. For example, LLMs hallucinate -- a term used to refer to false or misleading information produced by generative AI models. That's a big issue for businesses, especially in high-risk industries. Likewise, LLMs' inability to deal with numerical information is a significant limitation in finance, Lo said. Teams can combat this by ensuring analysts check model output vigorously and using LLMs for summarization and analysis, not to make precise mathematical calculations.