Yellowfin boosts analytics suite with new NLQ capabilities

Yellowfin on Thursday launched its latest platform update, highlighted by improved natural language query capabilities and a new user interface across devices.

In addition, Yellowfin 9.17 features expanded support for models from Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft and OpenAI to fuel its natural language query (NLQ) capabilities as well as performance upgrades to enable better support for large workloads, added options for importing data and improved security.

None of the new Yellowfin features are unique among analytics specialists, according to Donald Farmer, founder and principal of TreeHive Strategy. However, he noted that they are significant for Yellowfin customers and help bring the vendor's analytics platform more in line with those of competitors such as Tableau and ThoughtSpot.

"Yellowfin 9.17 is a significant release for Yellowfin users, but hardly radical in the industry," Farmer said. "Indeed, it is really just a very basic catch-up on features that other vendors are already moving past. The NLQ features are important to keep Yellowfin relevant, but they may do little more than that."

Mike Leone, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, similarly noted that Yellowfin isn't adding cutting-edge features. However, what it is adding are capabilities that address the actual needs of analysts and other users.

"Yellowfin is clearly listening to how people actually want to interact with data, and this release reflects that," Leone said. "When you add it all up -- the conversational analytics, the responsive design, the expanded AI model support -- it shows a company that's investing thoughtfully in the experience rather than chasing the flashiest new feature."

Catching up Founded in 2003 in Melbourne, Australia, Yellowfin is a longtime analytics vendor that remained independent until it was acquired by Houston-based Idera, the parent company of dozens of B2B software vendors, in January 2022. Yellowfin 9.17 is a significant release for Yellowfin users, but hardly radical in the industry. Indeed, it is really just a very basic catch-up on features that other vendors are already moving past. The NLQ features are important to keep Yellowfin relevant. Donald FarmerFounder and principal, TreeHive Strategy Before the acquisition, Yellowfin was renowned for its innovation and featured advanced embedded analytics, natural language processing and data storytelling capabilities. In addition, its mobile BI capabilities were respected. However, as analytics has evolved over the past few years to include generative AI and agentic AI tools, Yellowfin has been slower than many of its peers to develop such capabilities, according to Farmer. For example, ThoughtSpot in December unveiled plans to automate its entire analytics platform with agents. Similarly, Domo, Tableau and Qlik are among the analytics vendors now emphasizing agentic AI capabilities, including features such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers that help their many customers now interested in building and deploying agents of their own. Yellowfin, though it includes AI features such as automated data blending and Signals to surface insights, has adapted more slowly and does not support MCP. "Yellowfin had been well-loved for its innovation, usability and dedication to context-driven analytics prior to the acquisition," Farmer said. "Customers who bought Yellowfin for innovation have seen little to keep them interested." Yellowfin's latest update, while it doesn't differentiate the vendor from peers, does feature capabilities that help it more closely compete, he continued. The new NLQ capabilities, which build on those the vendor launched in April 2025, are more advanced than some competitor's NLQ tools. Yellowfin's NLQ interface behaves like a true chat, keeping previous queries, responses and context visible so that users can follow up on questions. Some competing vendor's NLQ tools do not retain context during an interaction and force users to restate context with each query. In addition, the new user interface, performance improvements for large deployments and a single sign-on (SSO) option that improves security are all valuable, according to Farmer. "Many Yellowfin users selected the original product for its ability to work at scale with hundreds of users, and there are some improvements noted here -- SSO sessions and improved performance -- which may enable Yellowfin to hold on to … enterprise customers," he said. In particular, enterprises first attracted to Yellowfin by its performance and easy distribution of key analytics assets continue to benefit from the vendor's updates, Farmer added. "Customers who bought primarily for those reasons have been happy enough," he said. Leone likewise noted that the new features, highlighted by the NLQ capabilities, demonstrate that while Yellowfin might not yet be adding some of the more advanced tools some competitors now provide, it is adding features that cater to the needs of its existing customers. "Yellowfin is clearly tracking where the broader market is heading, and they're making smart, deliberate choices about what to prioritize," he said. "Are the larger vendors further along on some of these capabilities? Sure. But Yellowfin has always played a different game, and for their embedded analytics audience, shipping a polished, well-integrated experience matters more than racing to be first." However, whether the new capabilities can help Yellowfin restore the identity it had when it was an independent vendor and attract new customers in addition to appeasing existing ones remains to be seen, Leone continued. "What I find encouraging is that the product hasn't stalled," he said. "They're still shipping meaningful releases, and this latest one shows they're paying attention to where analytics needs to go. The challenge now is making sure the market knows that, because the technology seems to be in a better place than the brand awareness might suggest." While the new and improved capabilities help bring Yellowfin's platform more in line with those offered by competing analytics vendors, customer feedback provided the primary impetus for adding the features included in the vendor's latest update, according to Phoebe Xie, product director at Idera. "Customer usage patterns and feedback were the primary drivers," she said. "We saw increasing demand for AI-assisted discovery and deeper BI insights. In response, we introduced context retention in NLQ so users can have continuous, meaningful conversations without losing their train of thought."