Alation automates governance with latest AI-powered suite

Alation on Monday launched Curation Automation, a new feature that automates metadata enforcement to help customers eliminate manual work with agentic AI-powered data governance.

In addition, Alation introduced outcome-based governance, a system that includes Curation Automation packaged with CDE Manager and Data Quality to fully govern data using agents to oversee the array of data that organizations use to inform their own agents and other AI applications.

Enterprises continue to increase their investments in AI initiatives, with research and advisory firm Gartner estimating that spending on AI will rise from $1.75 trillion in 2025 to $2.5 trillion this year and $3.3 trillion in 2027. The failure rate for AI projects, however, remains high with estimates ranging from 70% to as much as 95%.

Problems with data are among the main reasons AI initiatives never make it into production, with disorganized data -- including incomplete or inconsistent metadata -- and poor data quality among them.

With the scale and the speed of data processing that AI tools require to operate as intended beyond what humans can manage, Alation's outcome-based governance, including Curation Automation, uses agents to govern an enterprise's data estate. Outcome-based governance enables data and AI teams to declare intended business outcome such as regulatory compliance or AI readiness, at which point agents automatically interpret the instruction, administer the instruction and maintain data to meet intended outcomes.

Given that Curation Automation makes necessary governance tasks more efficient, they are valuable additions for Alation users, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S.

"Alation already does a good job helping users collaborate on analytics and share metadata. Now they are further automating data quality and governance, which makes perfect sense as data quality, in particular, is the most popular use case for agentic data management," he said.

Meanwhile, regarding outcome-based governance, Alation is providing a new approach that is in line with where data governance is headed, Petrie continued.

"I like the notion of declarative data governance -- humans define the intention, policies and business outcomes, then oversee agents as they build and enforce the rules to achieve them," he said. "That is the future of data and AI governance, although it will take a while to get there."

Based in Redwood City, Calif., Alation provides metadata management capabilities including a data catalog, that enable customers to integrate and govern data to prepare it for AI and analytics. Curation Automation and outcome-based governance were both unveiled during Gartner's Data and Analytics Summit, a conference in Orlando hosted by the research and advisory firm.

Governance agents With incomplete and inconsistent metadata among the reasons so many AI initiatives never make it past the pilot stage, Alation is attempting to remove one of the barriers to successful AI development with the launch of Curation Automation. Using the feature, administrators can use natural language that reflects their organization's business and regulatory intent to define metadata requirements. Once those requirements are specified, agents automatically enforce them to make data complete and consistent so it can be discovered and used to inform AI and analytics tools. Meanwhile, when packaged with CDE Manager and Data Quality to form the outcome-based governance system, Curation Automation helps enable Alation customers to automate data governance in a move that was inspired by customer feedback, according to GT Volpe, Alation's senior director, product management. CDE Manager, introduced in November 2025, is an agentic AI-fueled feature set aimed at identifying critical data elements -- data related to integral operations such as reporting and regulatory compliance -- and prioritizing governance of those CDEs. Data Quality is Alation's suite for assessing, monitoring and improving the quality of an enterprise's data and is powered by the vendor's Data Quality agents. "What we kept hearing from customers was that governance wasn't actually working in practice," Volpe said. "They had policies, but turning those policies into consistent, day-to-day enforcement was manual, hard to scale, and nearly impossible to prove. The goal for outcome-based governance was to change all that for our customers." Before enabling Alation users to declare their standard for data and then using AI agents to automate the process of getting data to meet that standard, data governance required months of manual work, Volpe continued. "That work … can now happen in days or weeks -- with far greater consistency -- while still keeping people in the loop for nuance, review and exceptions as the data and needs evolve," he continued. Beyond metadata management, outcome-based governance includes the following: Transparent automation with all changes available for preview before being executed to ensure they meet organizational standards.

Continuous enforcement so that standards are consistently applied and data remains complete and consistent as requirements evolve.

Measurable impact through built-in reporting that demonstrates provable outcomes based on pre-declared standards. AI-powered metadata enrichment and transparency are perhaps the most significant capabilities of outcome-based governance , according to Petrie. "I like how Alation uses agents to generate and enrich metadata, especially to understand user intentions, guide their governance actions and support context engineering," he said. "Data engineers, stewards, and consumers will also appreciate the transparency so they can inspect and approve actions before anything takes effect." Meanwhile, Stewart Bond, an analyst at IDC, noted that Curation Automation and outcome-based governance demonstrate that Alation is delivering on its investments in developing AI capabilities that make use of the knowledge the vendor has gained regarding customers' data. In particular -- just as BI vendors develop tools that deliver analytics outcomes desired by users such as customer retention or operational efficiency -- they show that Alation is tailoring AI outcomes to meet the needs of its users, he continued. "The new automation features show that Alation is leveraging its investments in agentic AI and the wealth of intelligence about data that Alation manages," he said. "For Alation, one of the primary outcomes of the platform is governance, and the more it can be automated, the more the platform will be adopted and demonstrate its value in the organization."