Direct materials sourcing technology a hub for manufacturers

A three-year trial by fire at Tesla inspired Spencer Penn to start a software company to fix the problems he experienced with direct materials sourcing.

Penn joined the electric vehicle maker in 2015, the year before it unveiled the Model 3, its first car designed to be affordable for middle-income buyers. His job focused on the financial aspects and business operations of engineering -- critical factors like labor costs and the car's bill of materials (BOM). Both had to support two big objectives: an ambitious, three-year development cycle -- half the usual turnaround time -- and a base price of $35,000.

Penn found Tesla's sourcing process to be frustratingly manual, with fragmented BOMs and disconnected supplier workflows slowing product development and cutting into profit margins. He identified the cause as an automation gap between Tesla's product lifecycle management system, which was the engineering system of record, and its ERP, where financials were managed.

Penn left Tesla in 2018, and in 2021 he cofounded LightSource to try to fill that workflow gap. The company makes an AI-native direct materials procurement "operating system" designed to integrate the entire design-to-production lifecycle and the workflow between engineers, buyers, suppliers and finance.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Penn gives examples of sourcing inefficiencies, explains their impact on the bottom line and shares what the Tesla experience taught him about how technology could solve complicated procurement problems.

Spencer Penn Spencer Penn