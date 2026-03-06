Top employee survey vendors for CHROs to research

Measuring employee engagement remains a top priority for leaders, including chief HR officers. HR vendors have developed a variety of survey tools to capture employee feedback, and CHROs, along with others involved in selecting employee survey tools, should learn about the features offered by top vendors to determine which is best for their organization.

The feedback that's gathered using employee survey tools can lead to initiatives that positively affect employee experience, employee retention and a company's long-term success. Employee survey tools might be part of an existing HR management system (HRMS), an enterprise survey tool or a specialized application. Most, if not all, employee engagement tools today offer some level of AI support, including AI capabilities for building new surveys, summarizing data and conducting sentiment analysis.

Evaluating various survey tools should include consideration of the company's needs, culture, size and budget. While enterprise tools may offer advanced features, the tools might not be a good fit financially for small businesses. Also, a certain vendor might be a good fit for a company because of the vendor's additional functionality. For example, an employee survey tool that also includes performance management capabilities might be a good fit for a company that needs both. For some companies, acquiring a survey module for an existing HRMS might be a better choice than selecting a third-party system.

The following list of vendors is broken down into three categories, based on the target market and system offered. Vendors were chosen based on information from G2, Gartner, Forrester, vendor websites and the writer's personal experience with employee engagement tools.

Enterprise platforms Enterprise survey platforms typically include features that extend beyond employee engagement surveys. For example, these systems could also be used to survey customers, new hires and employees who have left the company, in addition to conducting research. Forsta Forsta is a full-service survey tool that encompasses employee experience, customer experience and market research. Medallia Medallia also offers a full-service survey tool that extends beyond measuring employee engagement by including functionality for surveying customers and conducting market research. Pisano Survey options from this vendor include employee surveys, customer surveys, B2B surveys, user experience surveys and market research. Qualtrics Similar to Medallia, Qualtrics' offering includes surveys for other use cases besides surveying employees. QuestionPro QuestionPro can be used to measure employee experience and customer experience as well as conduct research and build custom surveys for any use, with many question types available. SurveySparrow The SurveySparrow survey tool can be used to measure employee satisfaction and customer experience, among other metrics.

HRMS engagement survey module Many contemporary HRMSes offer an optional module for conducting employee engagement surveys. Using a company’s current HR system for employee surveys can be helpful in a couple of different ways: Employees won't have to use a separate tool to complete the survey, and employee data will be housed in the same system. Vendor partners can often integrate their employee engagement survey tool with the HRMS. ADP ADP is an HRMS that offers a variety of modules to support employees throughout their employment lifecycle. The ADP Voice of the Employee module captures and analyzes employee feedback. Dayforce As with ADP, Dayforce enables the HR team to conduct surveys to continuously gather employee feedback. Oracle HCM Cloud Oracle's engagement survey tool is an extension of its HCM system. AI can assist HR team members -- or whoever is creating the survey -- with survey building and employee response analysis. SAP SuccessFactors SAP relies on partners to provide in-depth employee engagement survey creation capabilities. Qualtrics is one of the many vendors that are certified to work with SAP SuccessFactors. UKG UKG enables users to conduct different types of employee surveys, such as quick pulse surveys or more in-depth ones. Workday Workday's employee engagement tool includes an AI listening tool to capture real-time feedback and provide managers with actionable insight on a regular basis. For example, managers could receive feedback on a weekly schedule.

Specialized and midmarket tools Vendors in this segment are focused on employee experience instead of surveying various segments, including customers. Culture Amp Culture Amp is an employee experience platform that can be used to survey employees, provide performance feedback and track career progression options. Gallup Gallup offers surveys and advisory services to help HR teams excel. Organizations can use the company's two decades' worth of data to address employee concerns and implement change. Lattice Employee engagement surveys are part of Lattice's talent suite. Other Lattice features include performance management and compensation management tools. SurveyMonkey SurveyMonkey is one of the more frequently used survey tools on the market, in part because of their free version. A paid subscription is required for access to SurveyMonkey’s more advanced features, such as templates for quizzes and reporting features. TINYpulse TINYpulse was created by WebMD Health Services. The employee engagement survey tool can help leaders understand what employees value most. The application also includes tools such as Coach, Onboard and Suggestions that can help leaders create action plans after receiving survey results. Workleap Officevibe Workleap Officevibe enables users to create quick pulse surveys or launch full surveys with custom questions. AI can analyze the results and deliver the conclusions to users.