9 of the top employee review software for CHROs to investigate

Employee review software can greatly improve the performance management process, but CHROs, chief people officers and others involved in the HR tech-buying process should consider which employee review software product fits their company's needs, including whether the product aligns with organizational goals.

Employee performance review software can centralize employee performance data, automate performance review deadline tracking and identify performance patterns for both individuals and teams, among other capabilities. However, not all employee review software is right for every company -- for example, a company requiring more high-level software should bypass more basic products.

Here's what to keep in mind when selecting employee performance review software, along with some of the top vendors to consider.

CHROs and others involved in the HR tech purchasing process should consider several important criteria when adopting an employee performance review platform.

9 employee performance review vendors to consider

The list below of vendors below was determined by reviewing sources such as Gartner and G2, and the products are listed in alphabetical order.

BambooHR

BambooHR scores high in user-friendliness and includes strong core HR features and performance tools, as well as comprehensive onboarding support and integrations.

However, the product might not be the right fit for large, complex organizations, as it only offers basic performance management capacity. BambooHR is better for small to medium-sized and growing companies that require a more easily deployed all-in-one HR system.

BetterWorks

BetterWorks is a continuous performance platform that aligns goals and OKRs with progress tracking and can help align goals with company strategy. It includes enterprise-level features such as integrations and analytics.

The product is not a full HR information system (HRIS) and requires integration with payroll and benefits systems. Also, implementation can be complex. Betterworks is best suited for midsize-to-large organizations that focus on strategy execution and OKR adoption.

ConnectTeam

This platform emphasizes workforce management, which could be useful for managing remote teams and tracking field personnel. ConnectTeam also offers powerful scheduling and time-tracking features and a well-built mobile UX.

However, ConnectTeam is not a comprehensive suite and has limited talent analytics. It would likely be the best fit for deskless and frontline workforces where employees frequently use mobile communication for employee scheduling, time tracking and communication.

Lattice

Lattice's focus is continuous performance and employee development. The user interface is well-reviewed, and Lattice's analytics enable data-driven decisions.

However, larger organizations will likely require separate HRIS-related functionality. Lattice is ideal for midsize companies where employee performance culture is a major focus.

Oracle HCM Cloud

Oracle's offering has strong compliance features, analytics and AI capabilities.

However, Oracle HCM Cloud is costly, and the implementation timeline can be substantial. The product is scalable and best for growing organizations that require a centralized payroll and benefits platform with a focus on analytics and compliance.

PerformYard

PerformYard is performance-specific and focuses on performance management using feedback cycles, performance improvement plans, one-on-one meeting management and assessment-oriented workflows.

The product is less expensive than many of its competitors, but its feature offerings are basic and don’t include payroll or benefits functionality.

PerformYard is suitable for organizations of all sizes and is on the lower end of the price spectrum but would not serve as a replacement for existing HRIS resources.

SAP SuccessFactors

Like Oracle, SAP is enterprise-level and focuses on performance management, including goal-tracking, succession management and career development. Payroll and HR compliance integration is unified, and SAP SuccessFactors includes powerful reporting and analytics capabilities.

However, licensing and implementation costs are higher than other products, and configuration could be complex. SuccessFactors is likely the best fit for large organizations with global workforces that need a centralized, end-to-end HR product that integrates performance features with core HR and finance capabilities.

Workday HCM

Workday HCM offers a well-configured data model and integrates HR, workforce planning and finance capabilities. However, pricing is higher than many other products, and customization might be limited.

The product is likely best for midsize to large companies and organizations that are looking to align workforce planning and budgeting.

Zoho People

Zoho People is user-friendly and less expensive than some other products. The platform offers simple performance review features and strong integration with its CRM and People apps. However, performance management features, analytics and reporting are all fairly basic.

Zoho People is best suited for small and growing midsize businesses and might not be a good fit for organizations with major compliance requirements.

Scott Robinson is an enterprise data architect at New Era Technology, a global digital transformation firm. He is an IT veteran with more than 25 years of experience, a social scientist and the author of Modern Data-Centric Architecture.