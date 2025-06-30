7 benefits, best practices for AI in performance reviews

AI has potential for use with performance reviews, but HR leaders must ensure that their companies are following some best practices, as the technology comes with some potential pitfalls when it comes to a process as personal as an employee review.

Using AI for performance reviews can help managers and employees complete reviews more quickly as well as improve reporting. Some performance management systems have integrated AI, and companies can also purchase third-party AI tools.

Learn more about some of the benefits of using AI for performance reviews as well as necessary best practices.

4 benefits of using AI for performance reviews AI can help managers refine their language for performance reviews and provide summaries, among other benefits. Learn more. 1. A faster process Tools that offer autocomplete and autosuggest provide users with suggestions on word choice, spelling corrections and grammar fixes. Managers and employees who use similar tools while writing their performance reviews can potentially complete their reviews more quickly because of the AI suggestions. In addition, if a company uses the 360-degree method in which feedback is gathered from peers, AI can summarize peer and other feedback. While a manager can do this manually, reviewing all the feedback can be time-consuming. 2. Better wording One common challenge of writing performance reviews is finding the right words to convey at-times delicate ideas about an employee's performance and conveying the manager's intent in a clear and consistent manner. AI can recommend better wording and potentially provide suggestions on how to adjust the feedback to better align with the employee's overall rating. For example, if a manager writes text that the AI perceives as harsh language, but the employee's rating is a five out of five, AI might suggest that the manager change the text to align with the idea that the employee is performing well. 3. Improved reporting AI can identify trends in performance data and provide a summary of that information. The AI data can help provide insight into overall employee performance. For example, AI can identify that all the employees in one department received positive performance reviews. However, AI might encounter difficulty identifying trends because of the significant amount of text involved in performance reviews, especially in large organizations. 4. Clearer goals AI can suggest recommendations for improving a draft of a goal when an employee is working on composing their yearly goals. Having clear goals helps the employee know what is expected of them and simplifies the review process. Clearly defining employee goals could also help improve employee performance, since they will be more aware of the expectations that they need to meet.