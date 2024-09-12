4 use cases for AI in performance management

AI is finding its way into every aspect of the workplace, including performance management. The technology can help employees with performance reviews in several different ways, though HR leaders should be aware of some of the problems that can arise from using AI for performance management.

Using AI to help write a review can improve the manager's feedback and reduce the time required to complete a review. However, text written by AI can also lead to impersonal feedback because the text is too generic. Employees using AI for performance management reviews should review AI-generated text to confirm it is applicable and appropriate.

Learn more about some use cases for AI in performance management.

4 benefits of using AI in performance management Using AI for performance management can lead to advantages for companies, such as improved feedback and employee performance. Here's more about the benefits. 1. Faster employee feedback creation A manager can use AI to create a starting point for feedback for an employee, which can save the manager time. The manager can specify certain parameters, such as the employee's years in the role, to help ensure the feedback is as factually correct as possible. Once AI generates feedback, the manager should evaluate and edit the wording to make sure it's usable. 2. Improved feedback AI can evaluate draft performance review text written by a manager or employee and share recommendations for how to improve it. For example, AI may flag repetitive words, bias in word choice and improper tone. Using AI to edit original text can help managers make their performance review language stronger overall. 3. Improved reporting and dashboards AI analysis of performance review data can give a manager, senior leaders or HR a quick snapshot of an employee's performance. This capability could be especially helpful for large companies that produce a lot of data. AI can also recommend the creation of certain performance review dashboards or reports. 4. Improved employee performance AI's simplification of the process may motivate managers to give their direct reports feedback more frequently. Providing regular feedback to employees helps them develop as workers and stay focused, which benefits their employer. Employees receiving more feedback also improves the employee experience, since workers know how they are performing and how they can improve.