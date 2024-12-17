4 ways to use AI in employee benefits, plus 3 drawbacks

AI can potentially help streamline employee benefits administration, including guiding employees through complex programs. However, using AI for benefits can also potentially lead to issues such as compromised employee privacy and integration problems.

AI can help answer employee questions about benefits and align benefits programs with employee demand. But human HR employees must still assist with certain benefits questions, such as leave management for an employee who is experiencing a family emergency and might require a personalized and compassionate response.

Learn more about some use cases for AI in employee benefits administration as well as potential drawbacks.

4 use cases for AI in employee benefits administration AI is most helpful for some specific aspects of employee benefits administration. Here are some use cases. 1. Answering employee questions Implementing a chatbot to respond to workers' questions about their benefits can save time for HR employees. Eric St-Jean Eric St-Jean Using AI for benefits administration can make employees more self-sufficient because they won't have to reach out to HR staff with all their questions, said Eric St-Jean, an HR technology consultant at CleaHRStrat Consulting Inc., an HR consulting company located in Ottawa. "[Questions about coverage] are things that AI can definitely be taught to answer without the employee having to always ask a person," St-Jean said. 2. Personalizing the benefits enrollment process AI can also offer specific benefits options for employees based on their information. AI can analyze premium costs, benefits usage predictions and other factors, then suggest a particular benefit plan for each worker, said Natalie Pierce, who works with organizations on how to incorporate generative AI and is a partner at Gunderson Dettmer, a law firm located in Redwood City, Calif. AI personalizing their suggestions for workers can result in faster benefits processing times and a decreased workload for administrators, Pierce said. The AI analysis of premium costs and benefits usage can also help employees save money. AI might deduce that an employee with minimum to moderate healthcare benefits usage is best suited for a higher deductible, said Ron Hanscome, a research vice president at Gartner, a research and advisory firm headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Employees will likely be happy to receive suggestions on how to reduce their benefits costs, resulting in a better employee experience. 3. Reducing benefits costs AI's ability to offer insight into the popularity of certain benefits can also help companies save money. Natalie Pierce Natalie Pierce AI's predictive analytics can forecast healthcare utilization and employee benefits preferences, among other information, Pierce said. For example, AI could share that very few employees used their employee lifestyle spending accounts in the last year. Company leaders could decide to cut a benefit if employees aren't using it. "[AI] could allow employers to proactively adjust programs," Pierce said. 4. Providing better employee experience In addition to improving employee experience by offering benefits suggestions, AI might help improve employee experience because of younger employees' potential expectations. Younger professionals are expecting their employer's technology to help them make decisions based on potentially complicated information like benefits options, Pierce said. "I think we're in a time where employees might wonder, 'Why don't we have virtual assistants?'" Pierce said. "'Why don't we have a chatbot that can help me figure out what is the best plan for me and my family?'"