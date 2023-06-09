Ceridian burnout tool gauges exhaustion, cynicism, efficacy

Since COVID-19, HR vendors have been increasingly creating tools that attempt to analyze employee behavior. The latest is from HCM vendor Ceridian with its "burnout dashboard," which is designed to help identify employees who may be disengaging, lacking motivation or souring on the workplace.

The new dashboard utilizes the World Health Organization's classification of burnout as an occupational syndrome. The indicators include depletion of energy or exhaustion, mental distance from one's job, negativity or cynicism about the job, diminished professional efficacy, or a dwindling sense of professional competence.

"Their performance -- either self-perceived or externally perceived -- is low," said Brittany Schmaling, a senior data analyst at Ceridian, which reported $1.2 billion in revenue last year and is based in Minneapolis.

By aggregating data across its HCM platform, Ceridian evaluates an organization's "work energy," which it defines as how someone shows up for work such as engaged, disengaged, overextended, ineffective or burned out. Employees who show a high degree of cynicism, for example, may be detaching from their organization or role. A key indicator of burnout is the frequency of sick leave usage. Schmaling said burnt-out employees are 50% to 60% more likely to take a sick day.

Some indicators of burnout include changes in work patterns, such as failing to complete tasks and meet deadlines in as timely of a manner as an employee used to, along with that employee’s level of engagement. The tool can also analyze groups or departments to see if there's a pattern of overwork, she said.

"Burnout doesn't just impact your work; you bring that home with you," Schmaling said. She said that helping employees with burnout has implications for improving an employee's life as a whole.

Although the tools used in productivity monitoring or burnout analysis are intended to help employees, they could have the opposite effect, said Ridhi Shetty, a policy counsel with the Center for Democracy and Technology’s privacy and data project in Washington D.C.

She said burnout tools could penalize underperforming workers rather than support those experiencing work fatigue. It could even put some workers at greater risk of injury if they feel pressure to work faster.

These tools may affect manual laborers more than those who work at desks, leading to "disproportionate ramifications for workers who are already marginalized," Shetty said.

Employees should know when these tools are in use, but, Shetty said, it's a question of "what kind of notice is sufficient to ensure workers understand what they are being subjected to." And once workers know, "what actions can they take?" she added.

Ceridian’s Schmaling said the vendor has discussed the ethics of its burnout dashboard, and it is giving guidance to "help employers think about how to help and do what's best for their employees." It also believes that the employees should be notified of the tools use.

No national law requires employers to notify employees of monitoring, but some states, notably California, have mandated notification.

Burnout is costly for businesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pegged the annual cost of burnout in 2019 at more $226 billion annually.