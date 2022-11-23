Ceridian adds twist in rush to build talent marketplaces

Internal talent marketplaces generally do several important things: They use AI-type technologies like machine learning to personalize job recommendations, improve job searches and alerts, and simplify the job application process. But there are variations to this approach, something illustrated by Ceridian HCM's new tool.

Ceridian's system, called the Ideal Talent Marketplace, connects employees and pre-vetted external workers to fill work shifts, positions or project roles. It uses technology from Ideal, a company in Toronto that it acquired last year, that can infer skills from resumes and categorize them into industry-standard skills, said Joe Korngiebel, chief product and technology officer at Ceridian.

The marketplace, which will be released next year, enables employers to "instantly find talent." It includes APIs with staffing agencies where people can find work, such as an open shift, Korngiebel said.

Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research, said other HCM vendors aren't getting "employees and contractors together -- there's no integrated way to bid out work to contractors" when employers can't fill positions with in-house workers.

Internal marketplaces may be one of the fastest-growing areas in HR tech. Major vendors, such as Oracle and Workday, have added marketplaces to their portfolios. The venture capital market has also been active in investing in marketplace tech. For example, Gloat Inc., a startup based in Israel, received a $90 million funding round from Generation Investment Management in June. Meanwhile, management consulting firms, such as McKinsey & Co., have encouraged HR managers to consider these tools, arguing that internal marketplaces can help with retention.

Some customers agree.