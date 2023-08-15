Chatbots can address some common HR problems. But HR leaders can run into roadblocks when implementing the technology if they don't plan for potential challenges beforehand.

Chatbots can help HR staff in various ways, including answering employees' questions and potentially improving employee and candidate experience. But HR leaders should make sure their organization has prepared properly for the technology by taking steps like creating a proper data structure for the chatbots and avoiding ramping up too quickly with the tech.

Here's more about the benefits and challenges of using chatbots in HR.

The benefits of using chatbots in HR Chatbots can take over rudimentary HR tasks and can answer employee questions more quickly than a human. This means they bring a few benefits. Here are two. Improved HR efficiency Employees tend to ask certain questions that can eat up HR's time. Chatbots can address questions about paid time off, payroll, employee benefits and other straightforward topics. Greg Pridgeon Greg Pridgeon Helping employees with questions about benefits or time off are particularly good tasks for a chatbot, said Greg Pridgeon, senior analyst for HCM at Forrester Research, a research and advisory firm headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Since chatbots can answer employee questions more quickly than an HR employee can reply to an email, chatbots can improve employee experience as well. Improved candidate experience Chatbots may help improve candidate experience by quickly responding to questions. Anxious job candidates likely appreciate a fast reply. Adam Forman Adam Forman Chatbots can also carry out other rudimentary recruiting tasks, said Adam Forman, leader of the AI group at Epstein Becker Green, a law firm headquartered in New York. These include the following: Asking job seekers about the type of position they are seeking.

Reviewing applicants' qualifications.

Scheduling an interview with the hiring manager.

Performing some onboarding tasks. Chatbots can save recruiters time by carrying out these basic tasks.