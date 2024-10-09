4 use cases for AI in employee onboarding

Onboarding a new employee involves many steps, and AI can help simplify the process for HR staff and the new worker. However, onboarding has a major impact on employee experience, so HR staff should ensure that the company's use of AI does not negatively affect the onboarding process.

Use cases for AI in onboarding are setting up the new hire, automating reminders for employees, summarizing performance data and summarizing overall onboarding data. However, HR staff should still confirm that information like a new employee's data is correct.

Learn more about the benefits of using AI in employee onboarding and the use cases.

3 benefits of using AI in employee onboarding Using AI for employee onboarding can help improve HR operations. Here are a few ways. 1. Reducing new hire paperwork AI can identify which forms the new employee must fill out based on their job title and location, which ensures the new worker doesn't complete unnecessary paperwork. AI can also generate recommendations for a new employee based on their office location. These could include nearby restaurants to visit for lunch or the most convenient parking options. AI can also automatically add a note from the new employee's department head to personalize the employee's welcome. 2. Improving employee paperwork Once a new employee has filled out their forms, AI can check employee paperwork to confirm that the data appears to be complete and accurate. AI can also recommend that a new employee add certain optional information, such as a brief profile that can help their co-workers become better acquainted with the employee and their interests. 3. Facilitating employee training AI can help improve a new employee's learning experience. For example, a company chatbot can answer questions for the new hire when the employee is learning the software. These tools can make the learning process go more quickly for the new hire, leading to improved employee productivity. However, HR staff must ensure that the tools are supplying accurate information. A new employee will stop using a chatbot if it continually gives incorrect answers, and the chatbot could negatively affect the employee's training if the chatbot is telling the employee wrong information.