5 advantages and disadvantages of using AI in HR

As AI technologies continue to evolve at a rapid pace, HR leaders may want to begin using or increase their department's use of AI to take advantage of some of its potential benefits, like reducing user error and saving time. However, HR leaders should be aware of some of AI's disadvantages before incorporating it into their department's processes.

While AI use isn't a new concept in HR, machine learning and generative AI have brought it to the front of the cultural conversation. Generative AI can, for example, help HR employees answer employee questions. But HR leaders should consider problems like bias in AI, as these problems can lead to major consequences.

Here are some key points to consider.

The pros of using AI in HR Some of the benefits of using AI in HR involve HR professionals using it to help them with their work and AI removing the possibility of human error. 1. AI can save time AI can potentially offer significant time savings for HR departments by eliminating routine tasks. Julia Lamm Julia Lamm For example, generative AI can assist with tasks such as fielding routine employee inquiries, said Julia Lamm, workforce transformation partner at PwC, a research and advisory firm headquartered in New York. A generative AI engine can answer questions about vacation allocation or the process involved when an individual is applying for a leave of absence. HR employees could also potentially use generative AI to create the internal announcements they regularly distribute throughout their organization's communications channels. AI can also potentially help with more knowledge-intensive projects, such as training content development. One of Lamm's clients used a generative AI tool to develop a production script for a training video about ethics and compliance. "It was a really solid first draft that they said they might have spent a couple of weeks working on [otherwise]," she said. 2. AI can reduce errors HR employees may make mistakes when entering data. Using AI can help solve that problem. Alexander Kriebitz Alexander Kriebitz Factors that compromise how humans perform their jobs, such as fatigue, don't affect AI, said Alexander Kriebitz, researcher at the Institute for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence at the Technical University of Munich in Germany. "For those tasks that can be replicated [and] that are very standardized, AI appears to be better than human beings," Kriebitz said.