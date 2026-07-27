5 advantages and disadvantages of using AI in HR

AI is increasingly embedded in HR software and HR processes, from employee self-service and training content to recruiting, skills analysis and workforce planning. HR leaders may want to expand their department's use of AI to save time, reduce repetitive work and improve employee service.

However, AI in HR also raises serious questions about bias, accuracy, transparency, employee trust, data privacy and legal risk. Those concerns are especially important when AI affects hiring, promotion, performance management, compensation, benefits or employee relations.

HR leaders should treat AI in HR as a governed workforce technology, not just a productivity tool. Before adopting or expanding AI, HR should work with IT, legal, security and business leaders to decide where AI should be used, how it will be tested and how humans will oversee its recommendations.

Here are some key points to consider.

HR leaders should treat AI in HR as a governed workforce technology, not just a productivity tool.

The pros of using AI in HR Some of the benefits of using AI in HR involve automating routine work, improving service delivery and helping HR employees analyze information more quickly. Those benefits are strongest when AI is used for clearly defined tasks and humans remain responsible for final decisions. 1. AI can save time AI can potentially offer significant time savings for HR departments by eliminating routine tasks. For example, generative AI can assist with tasks such as fielding routine employee inquiries, said Julia Lamm, workforce transformation partner at PwC, a research and advisory firm headquartered in New York. A generative AI engine can answer questions about vacation allocation or the process involved when an individual is applying for a leave of absence. HR employees could also potentially use generative AI to create the internal announcements they regularly distribute throughout their organization's communications channels. AI can also potentially help with more knowledge-intensive projects, such as training content development. Julia Lamm Julia Lamm One of Lamm's clients used a generative AI tool to develop a production script for a training video about ethics and compliance. "It was a really solid first draft that they said they might have spent a couple of weeks working on [otherwise]," she said. Automating interview scheduling can also potentially save recruiters time, as can AI mapping employee skills and identifying skills gaps, Lamm said. AI can also support employee experience by helping employees find information faster, but HR teams should make clear when employees are interacting with AI and when they can escalate to a person. 2. AI can reduce errors AI can reduce some errors in standardized, repeatable HR tasks, such as data entry, routing requests or applying consistent rules to a defined workflow. However, HR leaders should avoid assuming that AI output is automatically correct. Factors that compromise how humans perform their jobs, such as fatigue, don't affect AI, said Alexander Kriebitz, a postdoctoral researcher at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, who specializes in AI and human rights. "For those tasks that can be replicated [and] that are very standardized, AI appears to be better than human beings," Kriebitz said. That advantage is narrower when tasks require context, judgment or sensitive employee decisions. In those cases, AI can still help organize information, but HR should review the result before acting on it.