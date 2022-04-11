Amazon unexpectedly renews employee monitoring debate

Some employee monitoring technologies give employers the capability to flag inappropriate language on apps and identify harassment. If that was all Amazon was doing, its consideration of a tool to block speech on an internal messaging app might not have raised eyebrows.

But based on leaked documents, Amazon is reportedly considering blocking words and phrases such as "injustice," "ethics," "living wage," "this is dumb," "robots," "restrooms" and others that might signal employee discontent over working conditions.

Details of the Amazon documents, which the firm isn't denying, were recently published in a story by "The Intercept." Amazon said the program to censor messages hasn't been launched, and if it does, the only words "that may be screened are ones that are offensive or harassing, which is intended to protect our team," Barbara Agrait, an Amazon spokesperson, said in an email to SearchHRSoftware.

Still, the leaked documents raise broad questions about employee monitoring -- whether firms should deploy the tools and, if they do, how they should be used. HR technology is available to analyze employee sentiment in communications and flag signals of, for instance, potential employee burnout or to identify someone at risk of quitting. Other employee monitoring tools can help assess employee productivity, such as checking calendars and emails to glean an employee's efforts.

Employees have no legal right to privacy as long as employers notify employees of their policies, said Paul Starkman, a labor and employment attorney for Clark Hill PLC in Chicago.

But "from a publicity and brand and reputation standpoint," Starkman said Amazon's proposal is "dangerous." The firm "should expect to get some backlash in the court of public opinion about it."