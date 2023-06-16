SHRM CEO addresses AI 'nightmare' in HR

Society for Human Resource Management CEO Johnny Taylor is trying to be upbeat about the effect AI will have on HR. AI will augment HR jobs, not replace workers, he said during the closing keynote of the group's annual conference in Las Vegas this week. But he also candidly acknowledged the prevalence of contrary predictions.

There's not a week that goes by, Taylor said, "when a major news headline doesn't tell [HR] employees how much their jobs are at risk" because of AI.

"The resulting fear -- and that's not an understatement -- has created one of the biggest nightmares for HR to manage," he said.

Two days before Taylor delivered his closing remarks, McKinsey & Co. predicted generative AI and other technologies will be disruptive to productivity and the economy. They "have the potential to automate work activities that absorb 60% to 70% of employees' time today," it said in a new report. Workers will need support to learn new skills, "and some will change occupations."

Last month, a report by Valoir, a technology analyst firm in Arlington, Va., found that HR jobs are at risk. The report was based on a survey and interviews with 1,000 workers in finance, HR, IT, marketing, operations and other service roles.