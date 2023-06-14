Conflicts, questions over generative AI at SHRM

The escalating adoption of AI by HR departments was a key topic at the annual Society for Human Resource Management conference in Las Vegas this week. The discussion examined the transformative shift in the requisite skills for an AI-reliant future.

Just seven months into its deployment, generative AI tool ChatGPT has made inroads into HR technologies and operations. But forecasting the implications of rapidly evolving AI tools remains a challenge, a persistent theme throughout the conference.

HR professionals are using generative AI for tasks such as creating employee handbooks and writing job descriptions, said Kim Crowder, an independent HR consultant who spoke at the SHRM conference on AI's use in HR. But there are concerns about security and copyright infringements when using AI-generated content. She said compliance is also an issue because ChatGPT could generate content for an employee handbook that’s not in alignment with state regulations.

"The truth of the matter is we're all learning," Crowder said in an interview, "and it's moving quickly."

Among the top concerns expressed in multiple conference sessions is the need for AI-related skills to remain relevant in one's job. Another issue is the fast-moving AI regulations from states and local governments, which may already discourage using some tools.

New AI audit regulations in New York City, for example, may prompt non-profit community healthcare facilities to end their use of AI, said Ken Meyer, a New York-based HR consultant who works with healthcare companies. New York City's new independent automated employment decision tool law, called NYC Local Law 144, requires companies to conduct annual audits of decision tools they use for hiring.