Automation has significant role in Citi's big layoff

Tech industry firms began January with layoffs, mostly citing strategic changes or missed growth targets. But none came close to approaching Citigroup's planned cut of 20,000 or crediting the role of technology in improving productivity.

Over the past three years, Citi, in a category it calls "transformational expenses," has increased its technology spending to $1 billion last year, double its 2021 investment.

Citi's planned layoffs, which will happen over three years, follow a net loss of $1.8 billion in its fourth quarter.

"These investments will ultimately deliver benefits from automation, from well-governed data, from consolidated platforms," said Jane Fraser, Citi's CEO, said, at a noontime call with financial analysts Friday. Executives on the call said Citi will realize "productivity savings" from the technology.

Financial analysts on the call grilled the firm about its strategy and asked how it would handle employee morale as it cut about 8% of its workforce.

"We're very mindful that there is a human impact of the decisions that we're making," Fraser said. "We're trying to be as transparent with our people as we are with our investors. I think that's the most humane way to do this."

Replacing jobs Labor market analyst Victor Janulaitis, CEO at research firm Janco Associates, said AI-enabled automation is replacing jobs in industries such as help desks, and is even speeding up software code development. "They don't need as many entry-level coders, so those jobs are going away as well," he said. So far this month, tech firm layoffs have been less than 6,000, according to data maintained by Layoffs.fyi. That includes 1,800 positions at Unity Software, a San Francisco-based game developer. The reduction of about 25% of its workforce was made to refocus on its core business, according to a regulatory filing. Google cut about 1,000, and Amazon's Twitch, a live streaming site, said its business missed its optimistic targets. A Google spokesperson said the firm is making changes to invest "in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead." Veeam Software, a backup and disaster recovery firm, confirmed an employee's LinkedIn post that the firm had cut some 300 positions. But a spokesperson said the firm plans to hire nearly 500 new engineering and development roles in 2024. "Like any successful company, during annual planning, Veeam makes decisions to prioritize investment areas reflecting the evolution of the business and the market," said Matthew Bishop, chief operating officer at Veeam, in a statement. Citi executives never mentioned AI specifically, but just about all software today almost universally claims some AI capability.