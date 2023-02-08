Tech company layoffs end tech's growth streak

Tech company layoffs have finally taken a toll on tech employment's sustained growth. The overall number of people employed in tech declined in January for the first time in about two years, according to two analyses of U.S. labor data. But the decline may be short-lived.

Demand for tech workers in most industries remains strong. Many of the tech companies that laid-off workers pointed to their rapid headcount expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic uncertainty as the culprits. This week, Zoom provided the latest example of this trend.

On Tuesday, Zoom said it is cutting around 15% of its workforce or 1,300 employees, informing affected workers via email. In 24 months, the company grew three times in size, said Zoom CEO Eric Yuan in a letter to employees.

The tech market is now losing jobs; in January, it lost 4,700 positions, according to labor market analyst firm Janco Associates Inc., in Park City, Utah. CompTIA, an industry group in Downers Grove, Ill., put the decline at nearly 2,500 positions in January. Labor market analysts often use different occupational mixes when calculating gains and decreases, accounting for the differences in estimates.

Victor Janulaitis, CEO at Janco, still expects tech company hiring to increase this year, with most of it occurring later in the year. "There are too many strong down winds right now on the economy," he said.