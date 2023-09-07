Server-side WebAssembly takes shape, but faces challenges

Server-side WebAssembly has gained a foothold in early-adopter shops but must be developed further to prove itself as a production-ready enterprise technology.

Maintainers of the WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) presented roadmap plans meant to do just that at this week's WasmCon event. These include a new component model slated for release by the end of the year that proponents say will improve how applications written in different programming languages can share the same WebAssembly (Wasm)-based platform. Another major release, WASI-Preview 3, planned for early 2024, will further refine the component model and add support for more types of applications.

Wasm is most used in web browsers and web applications, as well as content delivery networks (CDNs) where it can host custom applications without granting developers access to the underlying infrastructure. With the component model, WASI maintainers aspire to broaden server-side WebAssembly use to make it easier for applications written in different languages to share and move between cloud and edge platforms without requiring alterations to their code.

"Wasm's language neutrality and linkable modules … combine the benefits of a microservices architecture -- memory isolation and language choice -- with the benefits of a modular monolith [in] efficient cross-module calls," said Luke Wagner, distinguished engineer at CDN provider Fastly, in a WasmCon keynote presentation. "I call this use case, 'modularity without microservices.'"

To do this, WASI maintainers must expand WebAssembly from a compilation target into a framework that can support a broader ecosystem, said Wagner, who is among the champions of the component model proposal within the WebAssembly Community Group of the World Wide Web Consortium.

"If I have two Wasm modules, and I want to link them together, practically the only way to do that is to have them share memory," Wagner said. "What we need for [new] use cases is … [for them to have] their own separate memories that aren't shared … [and] some way of passing complex values between them."

This is where the component model comes in. The component model introduces a format for portable, lightweight and composable modules that encapsulate app components in different languages and standardize how they connect to one another, Wagner said.

WebAssembly makes progress, but devil's in the details While WASI-Preview 2's stable release of the component model has not yet become generally available, WebAssembly platform vendor Cosmonic unveiled its first support for the components model in its Wasm-based PaaS product this week. The vendor's CEO conducted a live demo of the component model within the company's wasmCloud platform in which he moved a simple workload between AWS, Azure and an IoT device on his badge during a keynote presentation. "If that doesn't let you know that the Wasm component model is ready for prime time, I don't know what [will]," said Liam Randall, founder and CEO at Cosmonic, during the presentation. "With the component model, we finally have our Docker moment." Other WasmCon presenters took a more tempered view but still expressed optimism that server-side WebAssembly will be key to the next generation of edge computing in IoT and manufacturing environments. We still see WebAssembly as the most promising solution. … [It] has such a low overhead compared to systems like containers that it's really a cheap decision. Emily RuppelResearch scientist, Bosch Research Over the last year, engineers at automotive, industrial technology and consumer goods manufacturing company Robert Bosch LLC and its subsidiaries have developed open source software components that link WASI to existing automotive compute systems, according to another keynote presenter. "We still see WebAssembly as the most promising solution. … [It] has such a low overhead compared to systems like containers that it's really a cheap decision," said Emily Ruppel, research scientist at Bosch Research, during a WasmCon keynote presentation. "As much as it is challenging to make this work [with heterogeneous hardware targets], it's still our best bet because that low memory overhead means we have more room for applications on tiny [systems]." So far, the WASI component model has also proven too heavy to run on the smallest IoT microprocessors, Ruppel said. While Bosch's teams have demonstrated that their new WASI stack can support real-time, safety-critical applications in a manufacturing environment through lab tests, there's still much that needs to be done to make the tech more mature and to get it certified by regulators, Ruppel said. "The big thing that's keeping us from taking WebAssembly and deploying it in real safety-critical systems right now … is that establishing the safety of an emerging standard is extremely challenging," she said. "A concerted effort to safety-certify the WASI toolchain will be required." Fastly distinguished engineer and WASI component model champion Luke Wagner explains the benefits of the WASI component model at WasmCon.