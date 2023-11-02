WebAssembly vs. Kubernetes: Understand the relationship

Any time someone banks, shops, or messages online today, chances are there's a web application doing the work. With increasing demand for web applications, WebAssembly paired with Kubernetes shows promise for making versatile and manageable web apps.

Web applications today benefit from cross-platform convenience; they can run across a myriad of operating systems and devices -- all that matters is the browser. This eases development and deployment cycles because there is no need to install or configure anything outside the local browser.

Many web applications are built from languages such as JavaScript and deployed in virtual containers -- such as Docker containers -- and managed through orchestration platforms like Kubernetes. Today, containers and orchestration are hosted in the public cloud, resulting in high levels of automation and scalability that are essential for modern business workloads.

A new application platform called WebAssembly (Wasm) challenges the long-term relationship between Docker containers and Kubernetes orchestration. Wasm enables both browser-based and server-side applications to perform more complex functions (such as real-time rendering and graphics) that have long been beyond the capabilities of traditional web coding languages like JavaScript. The Wasm compilation delivers binary code that often compresses better and delivers better application performance than traditional web-based languages.

WebAssembly basics Wasm is a form of low-level assembly language that can compile various common programming languages. For example, a program written in C, C++ or Rust can be compiled into a Wasm binary module. Wasm is intended to coexist with traditional web application languages like JavaScript, and both work together in the browser. As with any assembly language, the actual resulting machine code is close to the native computing hardware. This results in fast and efficient program performance, which enables Wasm applications to be more complex and demanding of system resources than JavaScript applications. This gives developers options for more creative and sophisticated web application development than JavaScript alone. Wasm programs run in supported browsers, which are most major web browsers today, and can run in other runtimes through a modular interface called WebAssembly System Interface (or WASI), which is noted for its security and portability across operating systems. There are also other WASI runtimes like Wasmtime and WasmEdge.

Wasm vs. Docker At a high level, Wasm and Docker have a similar goal. Both aim to provide a portable module that can be loaded and executed in any hardware-compatible environment. Docker does this by establishing a snapshot of system files and dependencies, as well as arranging those elements into layers which can then load and run within a container engine/runtime such as Docker. The challenge for Docker and its containers is compatibility. A Docker image file, with all its components and dependencies, must match the underlying system or hardware architecture for which it's intended (such as Intel, AMD or ARM). Otherwise, the container will run incorrectly, if it runs at all. Wasm adopts a simpler approach than Docker. A program in C, C++, Rust, Go or another language is compiled to an executable binary which will run on a suitable Wasm runtime. Browsers contain a suitable native runtime and do not need another outside runtime. However, there are dozens of prospective Wasm runtimes that can be used to load and run Wasm modules for non-browser applications, such as server-side or back-end workloads. The key is that Wasm binaries don't rely on host OS or processor architectures like Docker containers. Instead, all the resources the Wasm module needs (such as environment variables and system resources) are provisioned to the Wasm module by the runtime through the WASI standard. This means Wasm modules are not coupled to the OS or underlying computer. It's an ideal mechanism for highly portable web-based application development.

Kubernetes vs. Wasm vs. Docker The emergence of container technology using platforms such as Docker created management problems for developers and operations staff. Containers are small, spawn quickly and exist for only very short periods of time, making it extremely difficult to manually deploy and manage complex applications composed with containers. Kubernetes arose as a response to these challenges, providing a versatile and powerful platform to automate, orchestrate and manage container-based environments. Kubernetes has garnered a strong industry acceptance and has become the standard for enterprise container management. Its features include auto-scaling, lifecycle management, declarative system state management, resilience, self-healing, persistent storage for containers and load balancing. Docker containers on Kubernetes Kubernetes and Docker are not directly related. In fact, Docker has its own orchestration platform called Docker Swarm -- but Kubernetes' popularity makes it common to use in tandem with Docker. While Docker is the engine that operates containers, Kubernetes is the platform that helps organizations manage countless containers as they deploy, proliferate and then cease to exist. A typical container deployment in Kubernetes uses containerd as a main management runtime to manage container tasks such as creating, starting, stopping and removing containers. However, runc is the actual low-level container runtime that performs the events managed by containerd. An additional shim process is usually added to interface the low-level runtime to containerd. Wasm modules on Kubernetes Wasm shares the same management problems posed by traditional containers. It's easy to load one or two Wasm modules into a browser, but handling hundreds or even thousands of back-end Wasm modules across enterprise servers can be another problem entirely. Therefore, larger numbers of modules need some broader form of orchestration and management. Although Wasm has no native orchestration platform, Kubernetes can serve the role in a Wasm environment. To operate Wasm modules for containers, it's necessary to replace the low-level runtime along with the shim that interfaces the low-level runtime to the containerd management runtime in Kubernetes. One of the most common shim replacements is called runwasi, which can be installed between containerd and low-level Wasm runtimes. There are also numerous low-level Wasm runtimes including wasmtime, WasmEdge and runtime-X. At this point, Wasm modules can be loaded in place of containers. This replacement system works because the shims, low-level runtimes and actual workloads are entirely irrelevant to Kubernetes, which schedules tasks and does not distinguish between OCI-compliant containers and Wasm workloads. The actual code needed to perform these replacements and configure Kubernetes to run Wasm workloads can routinely be found in WebAssembly and the documentation for Wasm runtimes.