GitHub to lay off 10% of workforce, sparks remote work debate

Microsoft subsidiary GitHub is planning to cut 10% of its workforce and shift to a fully-remote workforce, sparking a renewed debate about whether the tech industry views remote workers as easily disposable assets.

GitHub's move will improve operational efficiency and scale, said CEO Thomas Dohmke in a Feb. 9 message to staff. The company will close all its offices, which have low use rates, as their leases end or as it is operationally able to do so, he said.

"We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward," a GitHub spokesperson said.

GitHub's news is in line with other recent layoffs in the tech industry, including Microsoft, which laid off 10,000 workers last month. Its belt tightening is to ensure support for cloud customers and also to focus on building an integrated, AI-powered GitHub, Dohmke said. The move aligns with Microsoft's plans to heavily invest in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Although Microsoft owns GitHub, the two companies operate independently.

Remote workers at risk? The GitHub layoffs sparked a debate about what the future holds for remote tech workers -- not just those making the switch at GitHub. In a Hacker News post about the layoffs, some commenters said they prefer enterprises with a remote-first business model, while others voiced concern that such enterprises might target remote workers in future layoffs. The post, published Feb. 9, has garnered more than 800 comments. "Five years from now, I think we will not see 'remote only' for a large company and think, 'Ooh, they value their employees I guess,' but rather, 'Uh-oh, they like to think of their employees as being like virtual servers, easy to spin up and easy to shut down the moment you don't need to pay for that capacity,'" said Ross Hartshorn, a freelance software engineer based in Austin, Texas, on the Hacker News thread under the moniker "rossdavidh." Later, in an interview with TechTarget Editorial, Hartshorn added that remote work makes it technically and emotionally easier to lay off employees. If enterprises think they will need to make extra cuts in the near future, keeping everyone working remote looks like a better option, because it makes that process easier to enact, he said. "If you know that you will have to meet someone in person, eye-to-eye, and tell them that they're being laid off, this puts something on the scales in one direction," Hartshorn said.