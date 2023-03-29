ChatGPT makes gains in HR, one beta at a time

ChatGPT is changing HR tech vendors' products, but the initial offerings are in beta and require customers to opt in.

Beamery Inc., a talent management lifecycle provider, is the latest to adopt generative AI, but with an approach that relies heavily on its technology.

Sultan Saidov, co-founder and president of the London-based Beamery, said ChatGPT and similar technologies, such as Google's Bard, are timesavers for some types of work. But he said the tech is still too risky to use for any decision-making application because large language models (LLMs) can introduce bias and inaccuracy.

Generative AI can be used to summarize text or help to convert a question into natural language, Saidov said. He said Beamery is using GPT-4 for its natural language conversation capabilities and customer data built into the company's AI models to personalize job descriptions.

Without that customer intelligence, generative AI will have problems, Saidov said. "If you say, 'Write me a job description for a production manager,' GPT won't know whether it's in construction or whether it's in theater," he said.

Hireology, an HR recruiting systems vendor, recently introduced a ChatGPT-based tool for writing job descriptions. Its co-founder and CEO, Adam Robinson, believes the technology will broadly affect HR tech, and so does Saidov.