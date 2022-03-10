GM revamps talent acquisition strategy with new tech

The talent acquisition staff at General Motors is expecting more than one million job applications this year. It is also tasked with filling new types of jobs because of the company's move to electric vehicles. But the automaker's talent acquisition staff isn't growing to tackle the growing job responsibilities. Instead, it is turning to third-party HR technologies to automate and streamline recruiting processes.

GM recently added technology services from Beamery Inc., as its talent CRM; HireScore, a system that analyzes, prioritizes and grades candidates; Paradox Inc., which makes chatbots used in recruiting; and Ph.Creative, a talent attraction and an employer branding platform.They are all part of a retooling of its talent acquisition strategy.

Kyle Lagunas, head of GM's talent attraction, sourcing and insight, started working at GM one year ago. He described an overburdened talent acquisition operation at the recent HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

Staffing levels for that HR team have been flat, and the HR technology options limited, he said. At the time, the automaker's HR tech stack included Workday HCM, HireVue's on-demand video interviewing and some LinkedIn tools.

"And that was it, that was literally it," Lagunas said.

He saw a need for a new talent acquisition strategy built on technology to improve recruiter efficiency. He candidly explained their process for rebooting talent acquisition, disclosing GM's HR software decisions at the virtual event, adding that it was essential to do so.

"I don't want to come out here and just talk about the ideas I have," Lagunas said during his presentation. "If I can be a peer leader and lead with transparency, I hope that others will return the favor."