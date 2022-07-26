Layoffs, hiring freezes spell trouble for HR tech market

General Motors believed it would get more than 1 million job applications this year as it increased electric vehicle production. To prepare for the deluge, it upgraded its recruiting platform, adding a talent CRM application and chatbots. But today, the automaker said it is implementing a partial hiring freeze due to economic uncertainty.

At its second-quarter earnings call Tuesday, Mary Barra, chair and CEO of GM, said the company is taking steps to manage costs and cash flow, including "limiting hiring to critical needs in positions that support growth."

On the same day GM announced its action, Shopify Inc. revealed it faced a different problem that led to a layoff of 10% of its staff, or about 1,000 workers.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce platform, which has been expanding in the enterprise ERP market, saw a surge in e-commerce spending during the pandemic, including on its platform, Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke said in a blog post announcing the layoffs.

The company bet that this e-commerce surge would be permanent. "It's now clear that bet didn't pay off," Lütke said. The market is now reverting "to roughly where pre-COVID data would have suggested it should be at this point."

He added that, "Ultimately, placing this bet was my call to make, and I got this wrong. Now, we have to adjust."