Ex-EEOC commissioner: AI in HR could cut bias in hiring

In the ongoing debate on the risk of AI in HR, Keith Sonderling, whose term on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ended in August, believes that issues with bias lie more with humans than with AI. But that's a different take than the EEOC's public communications.

The commission's warnings about AI's potential to exacerbate bias are at the forefront of its messaging to employers. It has described some HR vendor tools as "snake oil." It has teamed up with the Department of Justice to warn about AI's potential for discrimination.

Sonderling, an employment law attorney, isn't denying the potential bias risks of AI in HR. Addressing those risks is a central part of his message. But in an interview and in a presentation at last week's HR Technology Conference, Sonderling also made clear that humans are the biggest source of discrimination -- something AI in HR might help fix.

AI can absolutely remove bias. Keith SonderlingEmployment attorney, former U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member

AI that is carefully designed and properly used "can absolutely remove bias," Sonderling said during a conference presentation. Sonderling was appointed to the EEOC by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2020. His term as commissioner expired in August.

While the EEOC's mission is to enforce federal laws against employment discrimination, differences in perspectives can emerge among its commissioners. Last year, Sonderling criticized the EEOC for holding a hearing on the risks of AI-based systems without including input from AI designers and systems builders. He argued that it's just as important to highlight AI's potential to mitigate unlawful discrimination as it is to warn about its regulatory pitfalls.

If the AI in the HR system is not properly designed or used, "it can scale discrimination to the likes that we have never seen before," Sonderling said. And it's the employer, not the HR systems vendor, that will be held liable for bias under law, he noted.