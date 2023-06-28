Oracle to add generative AI to HR systems by year's end

Oracle is poised to incorporate generative AI capabilities into its HR platform, which the company believes will greatly increase productivity and help with writer's block.

The integration of generative AI into Oracle's HR systems will be comprehensive. Wherever there's a chance to implement these AI functions, Oracle intends to do so, potentially affecting hundreds of facets within its HR platform.

On an individual level, the advances may seem incremental, but overall, "the improvement in productivity is going to be quite dramatic," said Rich Buchheim, vice president of product management at Oracle Adaptive Intelligence Applications.

Oracle plans to have the capability ready by year's end and added to existing applications that are part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM.

HR vendors have been hurrying to add generative AI features. While generative AI's capability is well known at this point, HR's use of it is still in its infancy.

Most planned HR vendor deployments, at least among large HR system providers, are works in progress, with production dates still in the future. UKG recently set its use of Google's Vertex platform to add generative AI. Workday has discussed generative AI's potential for months but has yet to detail deployment plans.

"We are exploring different use cases," said Carl Eschenbach, Workday's co-CEO, speaking at an investors conference earlier this month. That might include a personal assistant that helps HR workers once they log into a system.

Generative AI "will rapidly become bare-minimum functionality," said Evelyn McMullen, an analyst at Nucleus Research. For prominent HCM providers, staying updated with technology trends is critical for retaining their market positioning and competitive advantage, she added.