ADP deploys GenAI for payroll, HR customer service

ADP is integrating generative AI capabilities into its tools to bolster HR processes, including payroll validation. The company said these additions will automate repetitive tasks and expedite processes.

However, questions remain as to the extent of productivity gains HR customers will see and whether they can fundamentally transform HR operations.

ADP contends that these efficiency improvements will enable HR professionals to elevate their roles by reducing the time they spend responding to basic problems and hunting for information. However, market analysts still need to be convinced about how companies will adapt and whether they will cut HR staff or, as ADP believes, reassign workers to more strategic tasks.

The tool, ADP Assist, aims to support HR departments in various ways. For example, in payroll, it checks for anomalies, such as employees forgetting to clock out, and identifies missing tax registrations, which will help streamline payroll validation. It generates reports and consolidates information, allowing users to operate from a single, browser-based interface.

Naomi Lariviere, ADP's chief product owner, said these are new capabilities. Previously, ADP did not have payroll anomaly detection or the ability to show missing tax information and fix it. If users had to run a report, they had to gather the data.

The prior chat system offered basic responses to employee inquiries. In contrast, the addition of generative AI (GenAI) delivers contextualized answers, informing employees about the paid-time-off policy and detailing the remaining leave balance.

ADP said elements of Assist are now available, but some features are still in a phased roll-out as they are tested and used by customers.