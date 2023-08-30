Walmart: Generative AI tool will assist workers, not replace them

Walmart has deployed My Assistant, a generative AI tool for employees to help with generating content generation and summarizing large documents, acting as an overall "creative partner" for employees.

In detailing the new tool Wednesday, Walmart officials also tried to address broad concerns that AI tools like this will replace employees.

"There continues to be heightened debate about AI and automation, as well as its impact on the future of work," wrote Donna Morris, executive vice president and chief people officer, and Cheryl Ainoa, executive vice president of new business and emerging technologies, in a post on LinkedIn. "Here's our belief: it will take both people and technology to deliver on our purpose to help people save money and live better."

Generative AI "can help us work faster and more efficiently, but it also has limitations: it lacks judgment, has a limited understanding of context and is only as good as the data it's trained on," the executives wrote.

This technology will free employees "from monotonous, repetitive tasks, allowing more time and focus for improving the customer/member experience," according to the blog post.

Walmart may be ahead of some of the major HR vendors in releasing generative AI tools to help with employee productivity. Analysts and vendors see HR departments as significant users of the technology because their work substantially involves tasks where generative AI has seen successes, including communications, report writing and data analysis.