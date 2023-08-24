Workday shows glimpse of generative AI strategy

Workday plans to add generative AI features to its HCM platform in six to 12 months to introduce noted capabilities such as language generation, document understanding and summarization, among others.

Workday is saving the details of how generative AI will affect its HR applications until next month's Workday Rising, the vendor's annual user conference. However, its application of generative AI will likely resemble what other HR vendors such as SAP and UKG have unveiled.

Generative AI strategies by large HR vendors involve using their internal data, customer data and third-party generative AI platforms. SAP uses Microsoft 365 Copilot, which infuses its Office products with generative AI capabilities. Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. UKG is using Google's Vertex AI platform to create, for instance, conversational searches for HR data.

In a blog post, Jim Stratton, Workday's CTO, said Workday is developing its own large language models (LLMs), but is also working with multiple third-party providers to create blended or ensemble models. He didn't say whose technology it might be working with.

Josh Bersin, an independent HR analyst, said he imagines Workday partnering "with one or more LLM providers [to] talk about building 'co-pilots' or 'assistants' like SAP has announced. At this point, SAP is well along in their work with both IBM -- Watsonx and [Watson] Orchestrate -- and Microsoft [OpenAI], so Workday will likely do the same."