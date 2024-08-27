Salesforce and Workday AI deal won't disrupt ERP market

Salesforce and Workday recently unveiled plans to develop a common data platform aimed at making AI applications more feasible for customers.

But there are also questions as to whether the two enterprise applications giants joining forces on AI data might signal a shift in the ERP market. A more combined Salesforce and Workday presents opportunities for customers to gain efficiencies but is not likely to upend the ERP market, according to industry observers.

The Salesforce and Workday partnership will enable customers of Salesforce CRM and Workday's HR and financial applications to query and analyze data from the respective systems. The common data foundation will use AI agents to access the data and generate answers to queries without copying the data. For example, if a salesperson using Salesforce CRM requires training on a product, the AI agent can automatically enroll the user in the appropriate training program using Workday's HR application data.

A sensible partnership The Salesforce and Workday partnership is not particularly surprising, and it makes sense, according to Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research. Workday is looking to add more users, and Salesforce is eager to power employee services automation with a human capital management (HCM) and ERP partner that lacks CRM functionality. "What this means for Salesforce's CRM customers who have an SAP or Oracle ERP back end remains to be seen," Mueller said. "But a switch on the HCM side because of the Salesforce partnership for Workday is unlikely." The partnership's biggest opportunity will be at joint customers as well as enterprises with a CRM-centric user population, he said. These are mainly the sales and service subsidiaries of automotive, high-tech and pharma companies, where the vast majority are Salesforce CRM users and have a local HCM system. Workday is already a force in the ERP market, but it realized that developing a closer tie to Salesforce is a natural fit, as it provides stronger customer-facing functionality, said Jon Reed, analyst and co-founder at Diginomica. "It's a smart partnership that strengthens Workday and Salesforce. But it's not quite at the level of disrupting the ERP market," Reed said. However, Workday is already an ERP player in the services industries that it targets. Some SAP customers might give its financial application a look if they are considering their options as the SAP end-of-support deadline for legacy systems looms larger, he said. "They have plenty of ability to push against SAP. But it's more about selling Workday Financial Management to existing Workday HR customers who may be taking a harder look at SAP before moving to S/4HANA before the [end-of-support] deadline," Reed said. Although both SAP's and Oracle's CX applications are underestimated in comparison with Salesforce, their customers do not tend to choose the ERP system because of the CX functionality, Reed said. This partnership is not going to threaten either SAP or Oracle ERP in the same way that Workday's financial application might compete for SAP customers. "For Workday to really put a scare into SAP and Oracle beyond that, they'd need to move beyond service industries," he said. "We've seen some signs of that in some areas like enterprise planning for manufacturing. But Workday is being careful not to get too spread out."