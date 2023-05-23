UKG integrates generative AI into HR tech with Google Vertex

HR vendors have yet to roll out generative AI in a significant way. The early applications are for tasks like job description writing. But UKG, a large HR tech vendor, believes generative AI will change many processes and make them conversational.

Take customer support tickets. UKG used generative AI to analyze a year's worth of tickets to identify patterns. A pointer to the correct documentation may fix a problem, but others may take an engineering effort.

Then there are recurring problems noted by only ten customers over a year -- "a pattern that was harder to discern," said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. But revealing the pattern enables an automation fix, he said.

"We're going to be able to make more things self-service," Sarrazin said. He said there would be fewer tickets because there would be a documented path to fix the problem. The customer would get help "at the moment of pain."

UKG is still testing and exploring generative AI using Google's Vertex AI platform. The firm said the big changes in user experience, including more conversational searches and access to information, will arrive in November. According to Sarrazin, in an interview, it will have a significant impact.

UKG is a private firm formed in 2020 after the merger of Ultimate Software and Kronos Inc. The merger created one of the larger HR tech platform providers, reporting $3.65 billion in revenue in 2022.

Generative AI can identify patterns in data, summarize text, personalize data and create content. It can deliver all its results conversationally.

This is disruptive Sarrazin believes generative AI's conversational ability is disruptive. He compares it to the arrival of HTML and mobile computing. That has implications for what he does. He has asked his technical team, "If we're going to make [generative AI] a primary interface, how would you design the product differently?" If we're going to make [generative AI] a primary interface, how would you design the product differently? Hugo SarrazinChief product and technology officer, UKG "We're in the process of working across the whole suite and trying to find the right way to create conversational AI," Sarrazin said. He sees its application in recruiting, performance management, payroll, and workforce management. UKG signaled where it was going with generative AI this month. It said it would use Google's Vertex AI enterprise cloud platform for its generative AI development. It has used Google's AI capabilities since 2016 for predictive analytics and sentiment analysis. Vertex has the large language model capabilities of Google's consumer product, Bard. But UKG data and customer data are layered on Vertex for specialized applications, Sarrazin said. Generative AI risks are a potential threat to customer adoption. Risks include errors and training data bias. One example of discrimination is hiring recommendations favoring men over women for specific jobs. Federal agencies warned HR vendors and customers that discrimination in hiring could lead to enforcement actions. Analysts say that any HR tech vendor with generative AI technology will face customer questions about how it works.