7 human resources conferences to attend in 2024

HR conferences help human resources departments and leaders learn about the latest trends and technology to improve employee experience, recruiting and retention.

By
Published: 21 Mar 2024

Human resources and employment continue to change at a rapid pace along with supporting technology. HR conferences can help companies stay up to date on the latest trends, strategies and industry knowledge.

In 2022, the Great Resignation and the COVID-19 pandemic saw many employees quitting their jobs and taking on new responsibilities. People also started working from home more regularly, which required new strategies for virtual meetings and connections. And new HR buzzwords, such as quiet quitting, started trending as employees changed their mindset about their experience to create a better work-life balance.

Keeping up with all the latest strategies to build a diverse workforce can be challenging. One of the most talked about technologies in the workplace today is generative AI and how it can change the way people work.

Check out this list of conferences to stay updated on all the new technology, data and strategies to improve employee experience, recruiting and engagement.

1. WorkHuman Live

When: April 15-18

Where: Austin, Texas

Cost: $995-$2,095

Content tracks include the following:

  • Artificial intelligence.
  • Data and technology.
  • Diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • Feedback.
  • Hybrid work.
  • Leadership.
  • Middle management.
  • Multicultural workforce.
  • Multi-generational workforce.
  • Neurodiversity.
  • Psychological safety.
  • Recognition.
  • Teamwork and collaboration.
  • Upskilling.
  • Well-being.
  • Workplace communication.
  • Workplace psychology.

Speakers include the following:

  • Brené Brown -- founder and CEO, Education and Research Group.
  • Eric Mosley -- founder, CEO and board member, WorkHuman.
  • Issa Rae -- actor CEO and activist, HOORAE Media.
  • Baratunde Thurston -- writer, activist and comedian.

Register for WorkHuman Live here.

2. Future of Work USA 2024

When: June 3-4

Where: New York City

Cost: $650-$2,500

This conference focuses on exploration of the future workplace, including HR transformation, employee engagement, digital workplace solutions, communication strategies, talent development, organizational culture, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Speakers include the following:

  • J.D. Barnes -- vice president, workforce innovation and optimization, Hilton.
  • Tina Forrester -- vice president of people, Kickstarter.
  • Lara Martinez Gonzalez -- director, head of talent strategy and design, AstraZeneca.
  • Greg James -- CEO North America, Havas Media Network.
  • Mahvish Zaman -- senior vice president of human resources, Ferragamo.

Register for Future of Work USA here.

3. SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2024

When: June 23-26

Where: Chicago

Cost: In person: $2,295-$2,795

Educational sessions for all levels of HR professionals to address the changing work landscape will be available at this conference. Topic tracks include the following:

  • Compensation and benefits.
  • Diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • Employment law and regulations.
  • Global HR.
  • HR department of one.
  • HR technology and data analytics.
  • Leadership and personal growth.
  • Mental health and wellness.
  • People and talent management.
  • Recruitment and talent acquisition.
  • Strategic HR.
  • Workplace culture, empathy and work-life integration.

There will also be entertainment at the event, including appearances by Jay Leno and Kelly Clarkson.

Speakers include the following:

  • Jason Sudeikis -- Emmy-winning actor, comedian, writer and producer.
  • Johnny C. Taylor Jr. -- president and CEO, Society for HR Management.

Register for the SHRM Annual Conference and Expo here.

4. HR Technology Conference & Exposition

When: Sept. 24-27

Where: Las Vegas

Cost: $895-$3,395; expo only is $100-$200

This conference showcases the latest HR technology and emerging trends in digital workspace. Agenda and speakers have not yet been announced.

Register for the HR Technology Conference and Exposition here.

5. Gartner ReimagineHR Conference

When: Oct. 28-30

Where: Orlando

Cost: $3,675-$4,475

Planning for the 2024 conference is still underway. As such, the agenda and speakers have not yet been announced.

Register for the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference here.

6. SHRM Inclusion

When: Nov. 4-7

Where: Aurora, Colo.; and virtual

Cost: $995-$2,295

At this conference learn tools, best practices and actionable solutions to building an innovative workplace culture. Learn how to boost employee satisfaction, positively affect your organization's bottom line and empower people. The agenda and speakers are not yet available.

Register for SHRM Inclusion here.

7. UKG Aspire 2024

When: Nov. 12-14

Where: Las Vegas

Cost: TBA

This is UKG's annual customer conference, bringing together technology experts, thought leaders and industry peers. Maximize your knowledge of UKG products and speak directly with product experts. Pricing, agenda and speakers have not yet been announced.

Register for UKG Aspire here.

Sarah Amsler is a senior managing editor for the Learning Content team at TechTarget.

