Coffee badging explained: Why businesses are cracking down

Businesses have been slowly rolling out return-to-office mandates since COVID-19 restrictions began to subside.

Many companies now offer hybrid work models, where employees are required to go into the office two or three days a week. But these increases in on-site workdays have been met with apprehension by employees, which has led to dissatisfaction and a decrease in morale. These employee sentiments can lead to withdrawal in the form of coffee badging and employee turnover.

What is coffee badging? Coffee badging, a term coined by Owl Labs in 2023, refers to employees making an appearance at the office just long enough to grab a coffee and show their face. Owl Labs' "State of Hybrid Work 2023" report revealed that 58% of hybrid workers admitted to engaging in coffee badging -- going into the office to get credit for an in-office day, but returning home to complete the majority of their work.

Reasons behind coffee badging Much like quiet quitting, coffee badging is often a response to deficiencies in a company's work culture. Many employees engage in coffee badging because they can get their work done at home, and they do not benefit by going into the office. There is a divide in opinion over remote work vs. return to office (RTO). While Owl Labs' report stated that 65% of workers think they are more productive when they work from home, many disagree. On Sept. 5, 2024, PwC announced that it will require U.K. employees to go into the office three days a week starting in January 2025, stating that face-to-face working is important to people businesses. Even video conferencing company Zoom -- a major player in the remote work boom during the pandemic -- began to call its employees back into the office in 2023. The shift to remote-only work in 2020 demonstrated that many job positions can be carried out from home. For many employees, remote work offers a positive boost to their work-life balance. Remote work saves employees the time and expense of commuting, giving them more time outside work hours to spend with hobbies, loved ones and other responsibilities. The gradual shift demanding that employees return to the office -- with little to no incentive offered -- has resulted in low morale and coffee badging. Employees don't want to sit in traffic for hours, commuting to an office where they participate in virtual meetings -- something they could have easily done at home.

How are businesses cracking down on the practice? PwC and Zoom are just two of the many companies that are cracking down on coffee badgers and enforcing RTO mandates. Many companies have begun tracking their employees' office attendance through key or badge swipes, or tracking locations during working hours. On Sept. 16, 2024, Amazon employees were told in a message from CEO Andy Jassy that they would be returning to in-office work five days a week starting in January 2025. The reasoning given for this mandate was to strengthen company culture and improve collaboration. Dell also recently announced a five-days-a-week RTO policy.

Pitfalls of cracking down on coffee badging While there are benefits to working in the office, cracking down on coffee badging could have detrimental effects for companies. Many hybrid employees have adapted to a schedule that allows for consistent work-from-home days. A sudden shift to five days in the office can be very disruptive to their lives. This can lead to reductions in morale, job satisfaction and productivity. Attendance monitoring also leads to employees feeling like they are being micromanaged and not trusted to do their jobs. A poll conducted by Blind Workplace Insights revealed that 91% of the 2,585 verified Amazon employees it surveyed were dissatisfied with the new five-day RTO mandate. In addition, 73% shared that they were considering looking for another job due to the new policy. A study by researchers at the University of Michigan and University of Chicago that looked at Microsoft, SpaceX and Apple -- three companies that were quick to implement RTO after the pandemic -- found that these mandates can lead to higher turnover in senior positions. This kind of turnover poses a significant threat to company workflow, innovation and productivity. Disruption in senior positions has a wider effect on productivity and moral companywide.