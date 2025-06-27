What successful return-to-office strategies have in common

Return to office (RTO) mandates are becoming commonplace, but the reaction and the results are less straightforward. The RTO mandate's success partly depends on how organizations design and implement these policies.

Since Jan. 1, 2025, Amazon, AT&T and Google have all announced or implemented new RTO policies, joining the likes of JP Morgan, Citigroup, Dell and Apple. Even in cases where companies reported strong productivity during years of remote work, there is a common consensus among management that returning to the office is better. However, this sentiment is not always shared by the broader workforce, with many employees resistant to the need to be in the office.

"Most leaders still consider remote work as a temporary adjustment and not a viable, sustainable solution," said Alari Aho, CEO of recruitment software Toggl Hire. "To them, being present in the office equates to easier monitoring, quicker decision-making, and better team building." Employees, on the other hand, have adapted quickly to the flexibility of remote working.

The stakes of introducing an RTO mandate are high. Companies could lose valuable employees, erode their company culture and potentially see a drop in productivity and revenue if they don't institute the mandate properly. But if done well, employees might become more engaged and committed to the broader mission, increasing collaboration and therefore results.

Traits of successful RTO mandates:

Change is often uncomfortable, but the end results can be worth the discomfort. To increase the chance of positive reception and implementation, many HR experts recommend following a few specific guidelines when designing an RTO mandate. While the details of every company's policy will be different, some common traits have been seen to contribute to a more successful outcome: making employees feel understood, respected and well-treated.

Clear and direct communication

Transparency is always best when making large-scale corporate changes. Employees need to know the new terms and any exemptions so that they understand what they're working with. Even if the message isn't what they wanted to hear, being direct and clear is more likely to foster trust that the company is operating in good faith.

"Clearly communicate your new policy, along with any expectations you may have, so that your staff know exactly when they need to be in the office and why," recommended Gareth Hoyle, managing director at Marketing Signals. He recommends introducing an "open-door policy" so that employees can share their ideas and management can adjust the terms as needed.

It's also helpful to communicate the reason for the decision. If a company can make a compelling case for why it's introducing these changes, not just what the changes are, it improves the chance of staff being receptive. Employees who have been productive in a remote setting are less likely to see the appeal of in-office work, so it's the company's responsibility to express that value.

"The best RTO strategies give employees a reason to return—not just a mandate," said Clark Lowe, President and CEO of O'Connor Company. "If it's just 'get back to your desk,' it's doomed to fail."

Flexible rollouts and ramp-ups

In 2025, many companies have been operating on a remote or hybrid work schedule for five years or longer. This means that announcing a new requirement for employees to work in person three or even five days a week will require substantial adjustment. Even employees who are excited to return to the office may need some time to reorient themselves to the new protocol. Therefore, RTO mandates are likely to see greater success when they build in time for said adjustments.

"If you are looking to increase office attendance for those who are used to working predominantly from home, then you'll need to make sure that you're providing enough time for them to be able to return to the office," said Hoyle. Employees may need to make alternative childcare arrangements, arrange transport or manage other caring responsibilities.

When companies give their employees advance warning of an RTO mandate or build in a ramp-up of in-office attendance, it demonstrates awareness of and respect for their employees' lives outside of work. HR experts all agree that remote workers have built their lives around the flexibility of their jobs, so they cannot be expected to immediately abandon all of those arrangements without sufficient notice. Organizations that accommodate this are therefore more likely to earn goodwill from their staff.

Demonstrated investment in office technology

Employees don't want to commute to an office only to sit through the exact same Zoom meetings with remote colleagues that they did at home. This is also bad for the company: shifting to in-office work won't generate the desired results if the only change is the physical location of the job.

"Where communication and productivity are an issue, it isn't constructive to just assume having everyone in the office will change things," explained Adam Holtby, principal analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "There also needs to be a conscious effort to change employee habits, evolve processes that guide and support work, and invest in the tools and technologies that will help in delivering the defined objectives."

By materially investing in relevant software and tools, companies can demonstrate a real commitment to improved workflow. In many cases, employees will still be working with colleagues in other parts of the world, so it's also worth figuring out a long-term plan for hybrid collaboration and building that infrastructure into the workplace. This isn't just important to tempt reluctant employees back into the office, but also to support those who are pushing to return.

"According to our survey, 69% of office workers want better tech to help remote and in-office teams collaborate," said Eric Hutto, CEO of AV technology company Diversified. "The [RTO] backlash isn't necessarily about coming back to the office, it's about coming back to the wrong kind of office. Companies need to prioritize fit-for-purpose solutions that make in-office work meaningful, not just mandatory."

Workplace and culture transformation

"Good luck trying to forcefully drag employees back out of habit," warned Lijana Vaulinaitė, talent acquisition specialist at marketing automation platform Omnisend. "A good RTO strategy should start with creating an environment where being physically present makes sense. If the office is just a place to sit in silence and answer emails, it's a waste of time. But if it's a space for collaboration, it's an advantage."

Organizations should communicate any updates they're making to the office to make it more conducive to work, such as adding more private meeting spaces. This can reassure workers that they can still get their deep work done in a busier office environment. However, it's just as important to announce new in-office benefits that the company is introducing, such as updated coffee stations, complementary snacks or even catered lunches.

An RTO mandate is also a good time to overhaul any in-person team-building activities, such as happy hours, game nights or volunteering opportunities. Strategic companies will consult employees on what they would like to see in the office. Seemingly small gestures at the corporate level may have an outsized impact on the employee experience, making in-person work much more appealing.

"It could be flexible schedules, catered lunches in the office, or vouchers to cover the cost of public transit," suggested Jared Brown, CEO of workforce management tool Hubstaff. "Getting input from the team will help lead to buy-in and reduce the friction in the RTO process."