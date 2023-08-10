Flexible back-to-office mandates may bring less quit risk

As back-to-office directives go, Zoom's recent mandate was less severe than some. The video conferencing provider said that employees living near its offices should return in person at least twice a week to work with their teams.

Zoom elected for a hybrid return-to-work approach, but a study released this week from Deloitte suggested that if the company had required employees to return to the office full-time, it could have experienced retention risks.

Deloitte surveyed 700 professionals, managers and higher job titles in financial services. The survey found that full-time office return directives have risks. About 66% of remote workers reported they might quit if they have to work in an office full-time.

Only 18% of survey respondents considered being in the office for three to four days ideal.

"Giving employees the autonomy to choose their office days can contribute to a better work-life balance," said Dan Schawbel, managing partner at Workplace Intelligence, a research firm that worked with Deloitte on the survey. "When employees feel that their employer respects their work-life balance, they are likelier to stay with the company."

Zoom, which is based in San Jose and has offices globally, stated it believes "a structured hybrid approach -- meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams -- is most effective for Zoom."

But Zoom didn't rule out remote work hires. "We will continue to hire the best talent, regardless of location," it stated. The company didn't respond to questions from TechTarget Editorial.